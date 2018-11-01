University of Leicester UK MBA Middle East Webinar

Who is invited: All working professionals looking to enhance their qualification and upgrade their careers.

University of Leicester

MBA Webinar

05 November 2018

7:30 pm to 8:30 pm

With, Dr. Peter Rodgers

Associate Professor in Strategy,

MBA Programme Director,

University of Leicester, UK

REGISTER HERE: https://blog.staffordglobal.org/events/university-of-leicester-mba-webinar

