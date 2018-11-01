San Francisco Bay Area Backdrop for New Katie Garibaldi Contemporary Christian Music Video “Safe and Warm (Lullaby for Jesus)”

San Francisco, CA…The wait is finally over for fans who have been patiently awaiting Katie Garibaldi’s “Safe and Warm (Lullaby for Jesus)” official music video. The award-winning singer songwriter has combined passionate vocals, soothing guitar melodies, breathtaking scenes of grassy fields, and a backdrop of the St. Catherine of Alexandria Catholic Church in Morgan Hill, California to produce her music video, now streaming on YouTube at https://youtu.be/cyQvVatdRmo .

In the past Garibaldi has earned over fifty accolades for a previously released music video, and this piece is sure to follow in its footsteps. “Safe and Warm” harnesses the emotional connection believers foster with Jesus, offering a message that is understood and embraced by so many others who feel strongly about their faith, the way Garibaldi does.

Garibaldi shares: “’Safe and Warm (Lullaby for Jesus)’ is a song about my gratitude for Jesus always taking care of me, even when there is so much in the world that needs taking care of. He still never forgets me. It’s a lullaby of thanks. I wanted the music video to reflect my personal connection to God that I’ve felt all my life, while also painting a bigger picture to let others know that His love is all around us.”

The hundreds of viewers who have had the chance to watch the “Safe and Warm (Lullaby for Jesus)” music video can attest to the fact that Garibaldi achieves her goal of sharing the love of God to her listeners. Even for those who don’t associate themselves with religion, the calming nature of Garibaldi’s music is inviting for all listeners. She blends her Christian contemporary style with Americana and Folk to produce a sound enjoyable among all audiences.

Check out Garibaldi’s Spotify page at: bit.ly/SpotifySandW and YouTube channel at: bit.ly/YouTubeKatie . Also, be sure to explore her website at www.KatieGaribaldi.com where you can find lots of other great music and links to her social media accounts, which is a great way to stay updated on all the latest Katie Garibaldi news.

Website at: www.KatieGaribaldi.com

YouTube at: https://youtu.be/cyQvVatdRmo

Spotify at: http://bit.ly/SpotifySandW

SoundCloud at: soundcloud.com/katiegaribaldi

Facebook at: facebook.com/katiegaribaldimusic

Instagram at: instagram.com/katiegaribaldi

Twitter at: twitter.com/katiegaribaldi

###