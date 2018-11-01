Enterprise Asset Management Market Report Offerings Top-Companies and Market Shares by Segments Forecast Till 2024

The report on global Enterprise Asset Management Market imparts the industry growth factors along with the current environment and expecting future trends of the market based on comprehensive research. The report extensively offers the market size, share and forecasts for the period 2017-2024. The report further includes the drivers and restraints of the market along with their influence on demand during the forecast period. Additionally, the report also highlights a detailed analysis of the market segment on the global and regional level.

The global enterprise asset management (EAM) market research report provides detailed information about the industry based on the revenue (USD MN) for the forecast period. The research study is a descriptive analysis of this market emphasizing the market drivers and restraints that govern the overall market growth. The trends and future prospects for the market are also included in the report which gives an intellectual understanding of the enterprise asset management (EAM) industry.

The enterprise asset management (EAM) market has been segmented based on software such as linear assets, non-linear assets, field service management (FSM), and assets MRO. Linear assets (roads, railways, pipelines, electricity transmission lines), and non-linear assets (fleet, equipment, and buildings. The study incorporates periodic market estimates and forecasts. Each software has been analyzed based on the market size at regional and country levels.

The major market drivers are need to increase asset life of aging infrastructure, reduction in maintenance and procurement costs and increasing importance of asset tracking. The market growth might be restricted due to high deployment cost for small and medium businesses and lack of awareness about benefits of enterprise asset management solutions under the study period. The report offers a value chain analysis that gives a comprehensive outlook of the enterprise asset management (EAM) market. The attractiveness analysis of this market has also been included so as to evaluate the segments that are anticipated to be profitable during the forecast period.

The report also studies the competitive landscape of the global market with company profiles of players such as ABB Group, IFS AB, IBM Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Assetworks LLC, CGI Group, Genesis Technology Solutions, Inc., Infor, Mainsaver, Inc., Real Asset Management, and Schneider Electric (Invensys). Geographically, the enterprise asset management (EAM) market has been segmented into regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa. The study details country-level aspects based on each segment and gives estimates in terms of market size.

