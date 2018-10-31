Technology Plans To Keep You Healthy

Medical device manufacturers, technology companies and other investors have invested heavily in health monitors, glasses, wearables segments and mobile apps. In 2015 Google launched the prototype of a wearable watch that will test blood sugar levels in a patient’s blood without the use of a needle or lancet. In 2015, DexCom received FDA approval for Dexcom G5 mobile continuous glucose monitoring (CGM) system. This is a small, flexible, bandage-like, wearable device that monitors glucose levels in a patient’s blood and provides accurate, real-time glucose readings every five minutes to their smart device.

THE BUSINESS RESEARCH COMPANY EXPECTS THE PATIENT MONITORING DEVICES MARKET TO GROW TO $24 BILLION BY 2021

Asia Pacific was the largest region in the patient monitoring devices market in 2017, accounting for one-third of the market share.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, the patient monitoring devices market has witnessed multiple Mergers & Acquisition transactions in the recent years. Top companies in the patient monitoring device industry strategically acquired start-ups and mid-sized companies to broaden products and services. For instance, Medtronic, a key player in the patient monitor devices market, acquired Corventis, a startup company developing wearable and wireless technologies for cardiac disease monitoring.

Siemens Healthineers was the largest player in the market, generating revenues of $15.0 billion for the financial year 2016. Siemens Healthineers’ growth strategy is to strengthen its portfolio across the medical imaging and laboratory diagnostics business while adding new offerings such as managed services, consulting and digital services in the growing market for therapeutic and molecular diagnostics. In the first quarter of 2016, Siemens Healthineers made a strategic collaboration agreement with Profound Medical Corp aimed at establishing a new Magnetic Resonance Imaging (MRI) -guided therapy in the clinical routine for prostate cancer patients.

The patient monitoring devices industry manufactures equipment for measuring vital health parameters, such as heart rate, respiratory rate, blood pressure and body temperature. Patient monitors, also referred to as medical monitors or physiological monitors, typically consist of sensors, processing components, display devices and communication links.

