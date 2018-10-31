Global Military Communications Market was around US$ 30.0 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.75% in the forecast period of 2018-2026. was around US$ 30.0 Bn in 2017 and is expected to grow at a CAGR of around 4.75% in the forecast period of 2018-2026. Military communication refers to the transmission of information from inspection and other units that are in contact with the enemy and include the means for exercising command by the communication of orders and instructions of commanders to their subordinates. It includes transmitting messages, orders, and reports, both in the field as well as at sea and between headquarters or distant installations or ships.

Military communication has thus played a very important role in warfare. Increase in procurement of military communication solutions because of the rise in disputes among countries across the world, growing concerns that are related to the security of military communications, along with the need for modernizing and replacing aging communication equipment are some of the major factors that are driving the global military communications market. Interoperability issues however may restrain the growth of the military communications market across the globe.

Communication solutions interoperability associated with army together with the collaboration between different defense agencies or departments is very essential for effective communications. Thus, spectrum allocation for delivering information, rapidly changing technologies, changing stature of operations, together with investment issues hampering the operability in military communications are a few other key restraints of the military communications market.

Based on the end user, the land forces segment is expected to lead the military communications market in the current forecast period. Communication systems, as well as various solutions, are widely used by the defense sector, as the modern battlefield is a more complex environment where huge information flow are required to pass without any disruption along with keeping an eye on the chances of breach from the enemies risking national security.

