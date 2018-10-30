Probiotics in Animal Feed Market 2018 – Leading Players and Market Analysis- Online PR Submit

According to the new market research report by Industry Arc, titled “Probiotics In Animal Feed Market: By Bacteria (Lactobacilli probiotics, bifidobacteria probiotics, Streptococcus Thermophiles Probiotics and other bacteria) By Livestock(Cattle feed, Swine feed, Poultry feed, pet feed and others) -Forecast(2018-2023)” the market will grow due to increasing demand for meat and health issues among farm animals.

Asia Pacific dominates the Probiotic in Animal Feed Market

Asia Pacific dominates the Probiotic in Animal Feed Market during the forecast period. The factors responsible for the growth of the market are large livestock base, high meat consumption, consumer awareness about the positive impact of the probiotics on animal health. The changes in the dietary pattern have led to more consumption of meat in Asia Pacific. This factor has led to the industrialization of quality meat production. The demand for a health livestock boosts the demand for probiotic based animal feed in the region.

Selected Regulatory Analysis done in the full report

The bacterial segment records the largest share in prebiotics in animal feed. This is due to its health benefits of bacteria such as increased lactase production, prevention of irritable bowel syndrome, prevention of diarrhoea, and increased immunity of lactobacilli. The dry probiotics segment also helps in enhancing the shelf life of the feed products resulting in the low storage costs for feed manufacturers. This factor increases the demand for dry probiotics in animal feed.

Selected driving factors mentioned in the full report

• Growing awareness about animal nutrition among consumers boosts the demand for poultry probiotics in animal feed in the future.

• Increasing demand for quality animal products elevate the demand for the probiotics in animal feed market.

• Demand for healthy lifestock fuels the growth of probiotic based animal feed additives in Asia Pacific.

Key players of the Probiotics in Animal Feed Market

Nebraska Cultures Inc., Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd., Royal DSM N.V., General Mills, Inc are the key players of the Animal Feed Market. Nebraska Cultures Inc provides prebiotic ingredients to the natural products industry. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd manufactures food and beverage products. Royal DSM N.V operates in segments such as health, nutrition, and materials businesses. General Mills manufactures branded consumer foods in the US.

Probiotics in Animal Feed Market is segmented as below

Growing demand for meat related products enhances the growth of Probiotics in Animal Feed Market.

A. Probiotics in Animal Feed Market By Bacteria

1. Lactobacilli Probiotics

2. Bifidobacteria Probiotics

3. Streptococcus Thermaphiles Probiotics

4. Other bacteria

B. Probiotics in Animal Feed Market By Livestock

1. Cattle Feed

2. Swine Feed

3. Poultry Feed

4. Pet Feed

C. Probiotics in Animal Feed Market by geography(covers 12+ countries)

D. Probiotics in Animal Feed Market by entropy

E. Company profiles

1. Nebraska Cultures Inc.

2. Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd.

3. Royal DSM N.V.

4. General Mills, Inc.

5. Lallemend Health Co.Ltd.

6. Nestle S.A.

7. Epicore BioNEtworks Inc.

8. Aquabio Environmental Technologies,Inc.

9. Specialty Enzymes & Biotechnologies Co.

10. Fritz Industries,Inc.

11. United tech Inc.

12. Arla Foods

13. E.I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company

14. Groupe Danone

15. Mother Dairy

F. Appendix: Abbreviations, Sources, Research Methodology, Bibliography, Compilation of Experts, Disclaimer.

