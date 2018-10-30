42Gears is an Official EMM Partner for Google’s New Zero-Touch Enrollment

42Gears Mobility Systems, a leading, Gartner Magic Quadrant recognized Unified Endpoint Management (UEM) solution provider is now an official Android Enterprise Zero Touch Enrollment EMM Partner.

Google’s Zero-touch Enrollment is a seamless and secure method for mass deployment of Android devices in enterprises. It helps to preconfigure work-managed devices before they are shipped, making them ready to be rolled out to the workforce right out of the box. Enrollment occurs over-the-air on purchased devices or any default factory reset device. Employees/frontline workers can just sign in and get immediate access to their work apps and data.

42Gears support for Android Zero Touch Enrollment will allow customers to use 42Gears UEM to set compliance policies and manage apps on their device. IT pros can enforce out of the box device management without any additional setup or app required.

Prakash Gupta, Co-founder and CTO of 42Gears said, “We are very excited to be a Google recognized ZTE EMM partner. This is a culmination of our efforts to deliver seamless setup and deployment of corporate-owned devices. With Zero-Touch Enrollment, devices will be enrolled into 42Gears UEM and configured with necessary settings when first turned on out of the box. It will help to remove the pain points of manually provisioning large number of devices in the enterprise and relieve the burden placed on IT departments to enforce security and policy settings.”