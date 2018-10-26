High-intensity Focused Ultrasound (HIFU) therapy Market : Overview with Detailed Analysis, Competitive landscape Forecast to 2026

High-intensity focused ultrasound therapy (HIFU) is an emerging, novel therapeutic modality that utilizes ultrasound waves. The waves propagate through tissue media as carriers of energy. HIFU is a non-invasive technology that can transport energy through a media of intervening tissues to specific targets in the body. HIFU has high potential for tumor ablation, thrombolysis, hemostasis, and targeted drug/gene delivery. The treatment of cancer is an important issue in both developed as well as developed countries. Ultrasound has not only been used in the diagnosis of cancer but also in its treatment. Focused ultrasound surgery (FUS) is a noninvasive technique that when combined with high-intensity and imaging method has the potential to ablate tumor lesions precisely. The mechanisms of HIFU ablation involve mechanical and thermal effects. Recent advancements in HIFU have widened its popularity. Many promising results were achieved in managing various malignancies in the prostate, pancreas, breast, liver, kidney, and bone.

The global high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy (HIFU) market can be segmented based on application, end-user, and region. In terms of application, the high-intensity focused ultrasound therapy (HIFU) market can be classified into hemostasis, thrombolysis, target drug delivery, tumor ablation, and others. Based on end-user, the market can be categorized into hospitals, diagnostic centers, and research centers. In terms of geography, the market can be divided into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa.

Major factors driving the HIFU therapy market include increase in the prevalence of cancer, rise in awareness among people about the therapy, approval of HIFU therapy for new indications, and increase in safety and success of the treatment. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cancer accounts for 8.3 million deaths each year, with 70% new cancer cases expected to be reported over the next 20 years. According to the American Cancer Society, the most common cancers in the U.S. include breast cancer, lung cancer, prostate cancer, colorectal cancer, and melanoma. National expenditure for cancer care in the U.S. stood at US$ 125 Bn in 2010 and is expected to reach US$ 156 Bn in 2020. Rise in prevalence of cancer is expected to drive the HIFU therapy market during the forecast period.

In terms of region, North America accounts for a significant share of the market in terms of revenue, followed by Europe. The market in emerging countries such as China, South Korea, Brazil, and India is expected to expand significantly over the next five years. However, the global market will continue to be dominated by North America and Europe. The prominent market share of North America is attributed to the high diagnosis rate of diseases, high disposable income, well-developed health care infrastructure, and high awareness about the latest medical developments among people. Moreover, high research and development activities in the region promoting development of new therapies can be attributed to the large market share of the region.

The market in Asia Pacific is expected to expand at a rapid rate, due to increase in prevalence of cancer, investment by market players in the emerging countries such as China and India, and increased consumer awareness about the treatment of cancer. Other regions, such as Middle East & Africa and Latin America, are anticipated to be prospective regions of the markets in the near future. This is due to the high adoption rate of advanced therapeutics and a rapidly developing health care industry.

Major players operating in the HIFU therapy market include EDAP TMS, THERACLION, CARDIAWAVE, BrainSonix Corporation, FUS Instruments, Image Guided Therapy, Promedica Bioelectronics s.r.l., Verasonics, Inc., PROFOUND MEDICAL Corp., and EpiSonica.

