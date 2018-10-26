Global Film And Video Market accounting for under 41% market share In 2017

Film And Video Market Size:

The global film and video market was valued at around $338 billion in 2017. North America was the largest region in the film and video market in 2017, accounting for 48% market share. The USA was the largest country in the market in 2017, accounting for under 41% market share.

Film And Video Market Overview:

Motion capture is the process of recording a live motion event and translating it into actionable data that allows for a 3D recreation of the performance. To achieve this, performers need to wear reflective markers all over their body which are then interpreted by a computer and turned into digital 3D models. Some recent box-office blockbusters have incorporated this technology during production. Through this technology, real time results are achieved faster and the cost of key-frame animation is reduced.

North America was the largest region in the global film and video market in 2017, accounting for nearly half of the market share. This was mainly due to the high spending nature and having potential customers paying a relatively high price for cinema tickets.

According to The Business Research Company’s Consultant, Nitin Gianchandani, stereoscopic 3D involves enabling 3D effects using software techniques. Major studios, like Disney, are showing strong interest in the S3D format. Disney made the largest number of S3D animated projects to date, and the company is investigating the possibility of producing films in S3D natively. Stereoscopic projection technology is only marginally more expensive than standard digital projection systems. Stereoscopic 3D technology provides a more realistic depth perception to the audience than conventional 2D technology. In 2014, according to Forbes, 3D films comprised 12 of the top 13 highest grossing films which indicates the rising potential demand for stereoscopic 3D technology.

Time Warner was the largest player in the global film and video market, with revenues of $10.7 billion in 2016. Time Warner’s growth strategies aim at focusing on making high investments in best content to lead digital innovation, to expand international presence and to operate and allocate capital efficiently. The company is executing the TV Everywhere (TVE) strategy to enhance the value of traditional pay-tv subscriptions by making access to its networks’ content available on multiple devices via an Internet connection.

A film or a movie is formally referred to as a motion picture. It is created by projecting sequenced moving images with an optical illusion effect onto a screen. The film industry primarily consists of establishments engaged in the production and distribution of motion pictures and other forms of videos. Films, videos and sound tracks are considered as major forms of mass media. These forms of mass media are primary sources of entertainment for the public.

