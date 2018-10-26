Europe Electrophysiology Market Competitive landscape Analysis 2023

Overview:

In the year 2018, Europe Electrophysiology Market was valued at USD 1.72 Billion. By the year 2023, it is expected to reach USD 2.71 Billion at pace of 9.43% CAGR.

An electrophysiology (EP) study is a test that records the electrical activity in the human body. The test is performed by inserting catheters and then wire electrodes, which measure electrical activity, through blood vessels that enter the heart. Electrophysiological devices are used to diagnosis and treatment of various chronic diseases like atrioventricular nodal reentry tachycardia, Wolff-Parkinson-White Syndrome, atrial fibrillation, atrial flutter, and other cardiac arrhythmias.

Underlying Causes

The growth for Electrophysiology Market is driven due to factors like increasing geriatric population, rising incidences of heart failure, growing adoption of EP catheter ablation, rising awareness about heart treatments among people, and increasing healthcare expenditure. In addition, technological advancement in the electrophysiology devices, increasing investments by private organizations, and introduction of innovative EP technologies such as 3D mapping systems, bidirectional duodecapolar diagnostic catheter, remote steering systems, and irrigated-tip RF catheters are expected to drive the market growth. However, lack of skilled professionals and stringent government policies are expected to hinder the growth rate for Europe Electrophysiology Market during the forecast period.

Geographic Segmentation:

Based on geography the Europe Electrophysiology Market has been primarily divided into United Kingdom, France, Spain, Italy and Germany. Europe has the second largest market share in the Electrophysiology Market due to increasing geriatric population, and advancements in technologies are the driving factors in this region.

Key Players:

Leading companies for Europe Electrophysiology Market are Boston Scientific Corporation (U.S.), GE Healthcare (U.K.), Abbott Laboratories (U.S.), Biosense Webster, Inc. (U.S.), Microport Scientific Corporation (China), St. Jude Medical, Inc. (U.S.), BIOTRONIK SE & Co. KG (Germany), Koninklijke Philips N.V. (The Netherlands), Medtronic, Inc. (U.S.) and Siemens AG (Germany).

