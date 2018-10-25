Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market worth 71.60 Billion USD by 2021

The report “Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market by Application (Inquiry and Search Related Services, CRM Services, Authentication, and Interactive Messages), Traffic (National and Multi-Country), Messaging Platform, Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2021”, The Premium A2P and P2A Messaging market size is estimated to grow from USD 55.49 Billion in 2016 to USD 71.60 Billion by 2021, at a CAGR of 5.23% from 2016 to 2021. Increased mobile marketing by marketers and application developers, developments in mobile payment and mobile banking applications, ability to receive messages without data connectivity, and rapid increase in mobile subscriber base are some of the driving forces in the premium A2P and P2A messaging market.

The Premium A2P and P2A Messaging market report is broadly segmented into the following application, tool, traffic, vertical and region.

Market By Application

• Inquiry and Search Related Services

• CRM Services

• Notifications and Alerts

• Authentication Services

• Promotional and Marketing Services

• Voting and Entertainment

• Pushed Content Services

• Interactive Messages

• Others (Surveys, Appointments, and Updates)

Market By Messaging Platform

• Cloud API Messaging Platform

• Traditional and Managed Messaging Platform

Market By Traffic

• National

• Multi-Country

Market By Industry

• BFSI

• Telecom and IT

• Media and Entertainment

• Travel and Tourism

• Retail and eCommerce

• Healthcare

• Government

• Logistics and Utilities

• Others

Market By Region

• North America

• Europe

• Asia-Pacific (APAC)

• Middle East and Africa (MEA)

• Latin America

Available Customizations

With the given market data, MarketsandMarkets offers customizations based on company-specific needs. The following customization options are available for the report:

Geographic Analysis

• Further breakdown of the APAC market into countries contributing 75% to the regional market size

• Further breakdown of the North American market into countries contributing 75% to the regional market size

• Further breakdown of the Latin American market into countries contributing 75% to the regional market size

• Further breakdown of the MEA market into countries contributing 75% to the regional market size

• Further breakdown of the European market into countries contributing 75% to the regional market size

Company Information

• Detailed analysis and profiling of additional market players (Up to 5).

Authentication services application to play a key role in the premium A2P and P2A messaging market by 2021

The authentication services segment is expected to grow at the highest rate in the premium A2P and P2A messaging market during the forecast period. Its market share is expected to grow because of the rapid increase in the use of mobile devices for sharing personal information over the web. Authentication messaging service has become the safest method for organizations to protect users’ data. Enterprises are using SMS as an authentication method due to its use cases which include verification for banking transaction and OTP verification as well as two factor authentications.

Cloud API messaging platform holds the largest market share

Among messaging platform, cloud API messaging platform segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, followed by traditional and managed messaging platform. Cloud API messaging platform is a secure, scalable environment for producing a unique API for any enterprise that needs it. It is a communication channel between enterprises and back end services interface. This platform is also used for banking, booking, notification, confirmation, and marketing using two way communications.

Asia-Pacific (APAC) region is expected to contribute the largest market share in the premium A2P and P2A messaging market

APACis expected to hold the largest market share in the premium A2P and P2A messaging market during the forecast period. This is because of large-scale acceptance of premium A2P and P2A messaging services by the enterprises. The increasing developments in regulations and technologies are benefiting all the stakeholders present in the premium A2P and P2A messaging market ecosystem in this region.

The major vendors in the premium A2P and P2A messaging market are CLX Communications, AT&T, Tata Communications, Infobip, Mahindra Comviva, SAP SE, Dialogue Communications, Beeped, Twilio, and Tyntec.

Browse 58 market data Tables and 44 Figures spread through 141 Pages and in-depth TOC on “Premium A2P and P2A Messaging Market by Application (Inquiry and Search Related Services, CRM Services, Authentication, and Interactive Messages), Traffic (National and Multi-Country), Messaging Platform, Industry, and Region – Global Forecast to 2021”

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Market-Reports/premium-sms-44.html

