Green Cement Market Overview, Opportunities, Challenges and Future Scope till 2025

25th October 2018 – The Global Green Cement Market is expected to witness a high market growth with a rising CAGR in the forthcoming period. The green cement is a workable alternative to the vast construction industry which is advantageous on both ecological and economical fronts and cement manufacturers are working towards this end. Green cement is used extensively in applications because of low CO2 expenditure, savings of precious natural resources and water reduction in construction.

The key factors driving growth include availability of raw materials and a steady rise of eco-friendly or green building concept majorly in developing countries. With the introduction of Rizal Green, green cement in market, Rizal green has a proven potential of being used in driveways, fences and ground-floor slabs to be used in residential premises.

Furthermore cement manufacturing is having adverse impact on global warming and improves growth in green cement manufacturing market. In addition to green zone harm done, there comes up an alarming rise in using wastes as alternating fuels (AF )using tires, used oils, animal meal, foundry sand, fly ashes in manufacture of cement that does a world of good by lowering CO2 emissions, thus reducing the overall impact on greenhouse gases. This factor assists growth of green cement market.

The segmentation of green cement market by product type includes fly ash-based, slag based ad geopolymer. Segmentation of green cement market by end-use and analysis includes residential, non-residential and infrastructure. By geographical regions, segmentation for green cement market includes North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, MEA, and Latin America.

The residential sector was amongst the largest end-user of green cement with a larger market share. The changes in population density has pushed the population to the cities and giving rise to more constructions and the growth of nuclear families especially in Asia Pacific will add to the growth of green cement market.

North America is the fastest growing segment in this category and this will be due to stringent regulations regarding Green House Gases (GHG) and governments nod in this direction will add growth to green cement market. Faster pace of industrialization and development initiatives in Brazil will bolster Latin American markets in forecast period. The key industrial players in the segment include CEMEX S.A.B. de C.V. (Cemex), Heidelberg Cement AG, LafargeHolcim, Taiheiyo Cement Corporation, Taiwan Cement Corporation, Ecocem Ireland Ltd., ACC Limited, ltraTech Cement Ltd, Calera Corporation, Ceratech, Inc, Solidia Technologies, Cenin Cement, Kiran Global Chems Limited, Zeobond Pty Ltd, Green Island Cement (Holdings) Limited.

