Wireless Microphone Market Research Report 2018 New Study, Overview, Rising Growth, and Forecast

The global wireless microphone market is highly competitive. Various established international brands, domestic brands and as well as new entrants form a competitive landscape. The key players are nonstop increasingly seeking market expansion through various strategic mergers and acquisitions, innovation, increasing investments in research and development and cost-effective product portfolio. The wireless microphone market is highly competitive due to the presence of several large vendors. The competition among the vendors will intensify due to the increase in product extensions and various above mentioned factors. The players in the Wireless Microphone market compete on the basis of the factors such as technology, features, design and compatibility. The vendors or the manufacturers are continuously coming up with new ideas and technologies to gain competitive advantage over their competitors.

Similarly, The global Market of wireless microphone can be bifurcated as technology, product type, applications and region. On the basis of technology, the market can be segmented as Wi-Fi band, radio frequency channel and radio frequency band. Wi-Fi band is further segmented into 2.4 GHz, 3.6 GHz and 5 GHz, radio frequency channel into Single Channel, Dual Channel, Multi-Channel and radio frequency band segment into 540 MHz – 680 MHz, 721 MHz – 750 MHz, 823 MHz – 865 MHz. Based on product type, the market is segmented into handheld, headwom, clipper, other. Corporate usage, entertainment, education, hospitality, events, military/defense and others are the applications covered under the study of wireless microphone market.

Major Key Players

Shure Incorporated (U.S.),

Sennheiser electronic GmbH & Co. KG (Germany),

Sony Electronics, Inc. (U.S.),

Audio-Technica Corporation (Japan),

Yamaha Corporation (Japan),

LEWITT GmbH (Austria),

Samson Technologies Inc. (U.S.),

Rode Microphones (Australia),

AKG Acoustics (Austria),

Blue Microphones (U.S.)

inMusic Brands, Inc. (U.S.)

Regionally, North America accounted for the largest market share from countries such U.S., Canada and Mexico among others. This is due to the presence of some leading industry participants such as Shure Incorporated (U.S.), Sony Electronics, Inc. (U.S.), Samson Technologies Inc. (U.S.), Blue Microphones (U.S.) and inMusic Brands, Inc. (U.S.). However, Asia Pacific is expected to grow over the forecast period, 2017-2023.

Geographically, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Rest of the World. The regional segment is further bifurcated into U.S., Canada, Mexico, UK, France, Germany, China, Japan and India.

According to MRFR, The global wireless microphone market is expected to reach approximately USD 3.63 billion by the end of 2023 with 8.44% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Regional Analysis

North America region hold the largest share of the total wireless microphone market in terms of revenue. It is due to the presence of some leading wireless microphone providers in the region. Shure Incorporated, Sony Electronics, Inc., Samson Technologies Inc., Blue Microphones and inMusic Brands, Inc. are some well-known leading industry participants located in North America. Recently, in October 2017, TechNexus Venture Collaborative and audio industry leader Shure Incorporated announced the partnership ship that are building the future of technology in audio. This partnership will continue the focus on product innovation. The U.S. is the largest market for media and entertainment (M&E) industry globally. It is due to the increasing demand from motion pictures, television programs and commercials along with streaming content, music and audio recordings, broadcasting etc. Adoption of digital technologies have revolutionized the music industry in U.S. U.S. is the largest global music market due to the growing music concerts and music touring.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to grow over the forecast period. Countries such as Japan, China and India contributes largely to the overall market share. The reason is attributed to the increasing demand of wireless microphone from China and India is booming entertainment industry, IT industry and incidence public events. As it is emerging region, the demand of consumer electronics is increasing. This is expected to grow the Asia Pacific wireless microphone market at fast pace in coming years.

Segments

For the purpose of this study, Market Research Future has segmented the market of Wireless Microphone into technology, product type, application and region.

By Technology

Wi-Fi Band

4 GHz

6 GHz

5 GHz

Radio Frequency Channel

Single Channel

Dual Channel

Multi-Channel

Radio Frequency Band

540 MHz – 680 MHz

721 MHz – 750 MHz

823 MHz – 865 MHz

By Product type

Handheld

Headwom

Clipper

Other

By Applications

Corporate Usage

Entertainment

Education

Hospitality

Events

Military/Defense

Others

Intended Audience

Telecommunication companies

Training center

Schools

Manufacturers

Electronic components providers

Corporate

Television

