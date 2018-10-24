ON Semiconductor’s New Current-Sense Amplifiers Featured in THE EDGE by Future Electronics

Montreal, Quebec (webnewswire) October 24, 2018 – Future Electronics, a global leading distributor of electronic components, is featuring ON Semiconductor’s advanced automotive current-sense amplifiers in the latest edition of THE EDGE.

The NCV21xR series from ON Semiconductor are automotive voltage-output current-sense amplifiers which can measure voltage across shunt resistors at common-mode voltages ranging from -0.3V to 26V, independent of the supply voltage. The NCV21xR amplifiers are AEC-Q100 qualified for use in automotive systems. ON Semiconductor also supplies the NCS21xR series for use in industrial applications.

Offering a choice of fixed gain values, the NCV21xR and NCS21xR series amplifiers are notable for their low offset voltage and zero-drift architecture. These enable the implementation of accurate and stable current-sensing circuits with maximum full-scale drops across the shunt resistor as low as 10mV.

THE EDGE is the latest e-newsletter from Future Electronics, and is geared toward engineers and buyers looking for new or leading-edge products. THE EDGE comes out twice per month, and each edition features product information, datasheets and videos showcasing the most advanced new technology in a specific area, such as sensing, lighting, or automotive.

THE EDGE is available to view online, featuring the latest in signal chain solutions. The entire portfolio of ON Semiconductor products is available through Future Electronics.

