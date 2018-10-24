High Pressure Processing Equipment Market to represent a significant expansion at CAGR of 12.3% by 2026

Research Report Insights (RRI) delivers key insights on the global High pressure processing equipment market in its latest report titled, “High Pressure Processing Equipment Market by 2026”. The report projects the market size on the virtue of adoption of high pressure processing equipment for cold pasteurization in global food and beverages industry. According to the report, the global high pressure processing equipment market is projected to expand with an estimated CAGR of 12.3% in terms of volume, over the forecast period.

Among applications based segments, juices & beverages segment is anticipated to register relatively higher CAGR in terms of value over the forecast period. Global sales of high pressure processing equipment was valued at US$ 133.5 Mn by the end of 2016, and is expected to create an incremental dollar opportunity of US$ 350.5 Mn during the forecast period. HPP equipment market in North America region occupied a lion share of 40.3% in the global high pressure processing equipment market in 2016 and is expected to continue its dominance throughout the forecast period.

Changing life style and eating habits have resulted in significant increase in demand for processed, packaged food products and ready-to-eat food across the globe. Also, increasing health concerns and growing awareness about benefits associated with consumption of “clean label” food among consumers is expected to propel growth of HPP equipment market over the forecast period. Moreover, stringent regulations in countries like U.S and European Union nations pertaining to food safety are expected to influence the high pressure processing equipment market.

Global high pressure processing market anticipated to register a CAGR of 13.7% in terms of value during the forecast period, 2016–2026.

Segmentation analysis

On the basis of vessel arrangement type, the horizontal vessel type segment is anticipated to continue to dominate the market in terms of value over the forecast period

On the basis of applications, the meat segment is anticipated to dominate the market in terms of value and volume. The juice & beverage application segment is anticipated to witness robust growth in terms of value and volume over the forecast period. In terms of value, the juice & beverage segment is expected to expand at a CAGR of 15.5% over the forecast period

On the basis of capacity, the above 300 litres segment is expected to be the most attractive in terms of CAGR and market share.

Regional analysis

North America and Europe collectively controlled 75% share of the global high pressure processing equipment market value in 2016. North America high pressure processing equipment market is expected to remain dominant over the forecast period. This growth is expected to be driven, primarily, due to high demand for high pressure processing equipment in various end use applications and among tolling services providers. Countries in Asia Pacific region, especially, China are expected to witness robust growth in adoption of high pressure processing equipment during the forecast period.

Vendor insights

The global high pressure processing equipment market is consolidated and is characterised by presence of a handful of companies including Avure technologies, Hiperbaric SA, Multivac Group, Kobe Steel, Ltd., Bao Tou KeFa High Pressure Technology Co., Ltd, and Stansted Fluid Power Ltd among others

