Global Foam Blowing Agents is estimated to reach $1,109 Million by 2024, growing at a CAGR of 5.7% from 2016 to 2024. A foam blowing agent is a substance capable of constructing a cellular structure by means of foaming process in a variability of materials. They undergo hardening process or phase transition, for example polymers, metals, and plastics. They are usually applied when the blown-material is in liquid-stage. The cellular structure of foam blowing agents in a matrix reduces density, increasing relative stiffness of the original polymer, while increasing thermal & acoustic insulation. Their remarkable properties of foam blowing agents such as durability, water resistant, structural strength, and excellent thermal properties have driven its market trend.

The global foam blowing agents market is primarily driven by rising demand for polyolefin foam, polyurethane foam, and natural foam blowing agents globally. Besides, improvement of zero ODP & low global warming potential (GWP) blowing agents, and augmented efficiency of this agents are also expected to boost the market growth. Though, action against harmful agents obliged by government & other organizations in some regions may limit the growth of the market. Moreover, growing applications of polymer foams in automotive and construction sectors could provide various growth opportunities in the upcoming years.

The global foam blowing agents market is segmented into product, application, and geography. The segmentation by product consist of hydrochlorofluorocarbons, hydrofluorocarbons, hydrocarbons, and others products. Polyurethane foam, phenolic foam, polystyrene foam, polyolefins foam, and other applications are the further bifurcation of application segment. By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW).

North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and Rest of the World (RoW) are the major geographical segments of global foam blowing agents market. The U.S., Canada, and Mexico are covered under North America, wherein Europe covers U.K, Russia, Germany, France, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific covers China, India, Japan, and Rest of Asia-Pacific. Rest of the World (RoW) covers South America, Middle East and Africa.

The key players profiled in the market include SRF Limited, Harp International Ltd., Honeywell International Inc., Daikin Industries, Ltd., Exxon Mobil Corporation, Solvay S.A., ZEON Corporation, Sinochem Group, E.I. du Pont de Nemours & Company, and Haltermann GmbH, among others.

Scope of Global Foam Blowing Agents Market

Product Segments

Hydrochlorofluorocarbons (HCFCS)

Hydrofluorocarbons (HCFS)

Hydrocarbons (HCS)

Other Products

Application Segments

Polyurethane (PU) Foam

Phenolic Foam

Polystyrene (PS) Foam

Polyolefins Foam

Other Applications

Geographical Segments

North America

U.S.

Canada

Mexico

Europe

UK

Russia

Germany

France

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

India

China

Japan

Rest of Asia-Pacific

RoW

South America

Middle East

Africa

