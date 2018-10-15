Radar Sports LLC Product Lineup Includes DragonEye Speed LIDAR Gun for Law Enforcers

Customers can purchase the DragonEye Speed LIDAR Gun from Radar Sports, LLC. The highly-advanced LIDAR gun registers car speeds in less than a second and features anti-jamming technology, making it perfect for law enforcers.

[OCEANSIDE, 10/15/2018] — Radar Sports, LLC offers the highly-advanced DragonEye Speed LIDAR gun for private security firms and law enforcement agencies, including the military. The speed gun, which uses Light Detection and Ranging (LIDAR) technology to measure speed and distance, provides accurate results that are admissible in court.

A High-accuracy LIDAR Gun with Anti-jamming Technology

The DragonEye Speed LIDAR gun can accurately read the speed of a vehicle from more than half a mile away and register its speed in 0.3 seconds. It can measure speeds from 5 to 200 miles per hour and continuously track a moving target to gain a complete tracking history of its speed.

The DragonEye Speed LIDAR gun comes with an advanced anti-jamming technology. It allows law enforcers to record the speed readings of cars with LIDAR or radar jammers, while other speed guns only display blank or error screens. The LIDAR gun also features an obstruction mode, which allows the user to target vehicles despite hindrances like fences and tree branches.

Advanced Features and Construction

The speed LIDAR gun is lightweight, weighing only 2.5 pounds, and has a true-color, high-resolution matrix display with an auto-on backlight. It is also waterproof and shock resistant. The gun’s C-Cell alkaline or NiMH rechargeable batteries offer a lifespan of up to 25 hours, as well.

The DragonEye Speed LIDAR gun features on-board data logging and cloud storage options. It also gives accurate speed measurements despite inclement weather, such as rain, fog, or snow.

About Radar Sports, LLC

Radar Sports, LLC is the leading authority in speed management. The New York-based retailer of brand-name speed guns for sports applications and law enforcement, as well as the leading authority in speed. It also offers other sports equipment, including speed pitch cages and inflatables.

Radar Sports, LLC takes pride in being an authorized dealer of “Made in the USA” products from brands like Stalker Radar, Sports Radar, and Bushnell.

For more information, orders, or inquiries, please visit https://www.radargunsales.com/.