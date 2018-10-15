Protein Ingredients Market Analyzed Closely in New Market Research Report

Our latest research report entitled Protein Ingredients Market (by source (animal source and plant source), application (food & beverage, cosmetics & personal care, infant formulations animal feed and pharmaceuticals)) provides complete and deep insights into the market dynamics and growth of Protein Ingredients. Latest information on market risks, industry chain structure Protein Ingredients cost structure and opportunities are offered in this report. The past, present and forecast market information will lead to investment feasibility by studying the essential Protein Ingredients growth factors.

The forecast Protein Ingredients Market information is based on the present market situation, growth opportunities, development factors, and opinion of the industry experts. An in-depth analysis of the company profiles, Protein Ingredients on global and regional level and applications is conducted. The analysis of downstream buyers, sales channel, raw materials, and industry verticals is offered in this report.

January 2018, With the rapid rise in consumer demand for plant-based protein, PURIS, the largest North American producer of pea protein, and Cargill have signed a joint venture agreement to accelerate a new wave of great tasting, sustainable and label-friendly plant-based foods.

November 2017, Arla Foods Ingredients is set to unveil a new range of high quality whey protein-based Complementary Feeding solutions that support babies and their parents during the gradual move to solid foods.

For More Details Get Free Sample Pages of this Research Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/reports/sample-request/1815

Rising inclination of consumers for fortified foods to drive the growth in Protein Ingredients market in the next 6 years

Factors such as growing consumer consciousness and growing market acceptance, mainly for functional foods and dietary supplements is boosting the growth of protein ingredient market. Further, rising inclination of consumers for fortified foods and for foods enhanced with protein ingredients and increasing application of protein ingredients in food and beverage products is also fostering growth of this market in the near future. In addition to this, a rush in health-related issues among consumers has directed them to choose for functional foods that contain the right amount of proteins and other energetic nutrients and this is a major factor driving the growth of this market.

Increasing trend among the fitness-oriented consumers and role of protein-rich foods for building muscle and weight management are further motivating the growth of this market. Besides, growing demand for protein ingredients in different divisions such as cosmetics and pharmaceuticals are inspiring the consumers and demographic changes such as increasing income levels, growth in aged population, and growing urbanization have augmented the demand for protein ingredients worldwide. On the flip side, the growing concerns over the harmful effects of gelatin and the relatively lower consumption of plant proteins may limit the growth of this market over upcoming years.

North America to dominate the global protein ingredients market through 2018-2024

North America is the largest growing region for the protein ingredient market followed by Asia Pacific, while Europe region is the fastest growing region in this market. The growth in North America region for protein ingredient market is due to growing consumption of snacks; energy bars; and cold cereals as this product have high amount protein ingredients, and growing consumers demand for low saturated fat and cholesterol free beverages are boosting the growth of this market. Further, growing health awareness regarding the positive effect of protein consumption on health is expected to drive this regional market. Additionally, in Asia Pacific region, factors responsible for the growth of this market is due to growing aged population and continually changing climate conditions in countries like India, China, and Australia have upraised concerns for skin problems and these are anticipated to fuel personal care products demand that has resulted in enhancing the overall industrial growth over upcoming years. Upsurge in healthcare and cosmetics industries in India, Japan, and China combined with the low manufacturing cost as compared to the U.S. and European countries, is likely to drive the growth of protein ingredient market in this region.

Browse Detailed TOC, Description and Company Mentioned in this Premium Report@ https://www.infiniumglobalresearch.com/food-beverage/global-protein-ingredients-market