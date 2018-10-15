Discover Ultherapy – Non Invasive Face Lift Procedure @ Freezethefatdr.com

If you have been avoiding that face lift because the thought of surgery, stitches and a long recovery time is frightening, then you might be interested in Ultherapy. Ultherapy is a procedure which uses ultra sound technology to tighten and lift your skin and to stimulate collagen production. Ultherapy, the hottest new name in cosmetic beauty is a new type of non-surgical, non-invasive procedure for the face that uses ultrasound and the body’s own natural healing process to lift, tone, and tighten loose skin.

FreezetheFatDr is the right destination for Ultherapy. The precisely directed ultrasound waves penetrate only the skin surface and are focused on the level of the collagen and elastin tissue layers deeper in the skin. The thermal effects delivered by this focused energy eventually stimulate the production of new collagen to replace the old and aged collagen. The end-result of this collagen replacement process is a firming, tightening and lifting of the skin.

Ultherapy Los Angeles at FreezetheFatDr is a non-surgical alternative to facelift surgery using only focused ultrasound energy to tighten and lift loose facial and neck skin without any damage of the skin surface and therefore no downtime. It is a relatively new technology which has been approved by the FDA in the USA.

Ultherapy near Me includes Treatment for Around Lips and Mouth, at $199. FreezetheFatDr offers the Treatment for Brow Lift at $299. You can choose from different treatments such as Under Eyes, Treatment for Upper Face including Eyes and Crow’s Feet or Treatment for Mid face Including Lower eyes and Cheeks or Lower Neck.

The professionals make use of the FDA-cleared device in the procedure that is safe, time-tested energy of ultrasound to stimulate the deep structural support layers of the skin-including those typically addressed in a surgical facelift-without disturbing the surface of the skin. Ultherapy is a non-surgical face treatment that uses ultrasound to actually lift and tone loose or sagging skin without any downtime.

About FreezetheFatDr:

FreezetheFatDr medical spa close to you is a custom-built facility staffed by highly specialized professionals. They offer dedicated treatment rooms at premier location and cutting edge technologies. All the treatments are designed to provide incredible positive health and cosmetic outcomes with minimal recovery times. Most of their treatments are non-invasive, giving you that natural look without seeming like you’ve had work done.

