Reckitt Benckiser and Shopee to hold Super Brand Day event, offering 70% discounts on products from 10 famous brands

(October 06, 2018) -Mr. Faraz Siddiqui (left), the E-Commerce Director, Marketplace, of Reckitt Benckiser Healthcare Manufacturing (Thailand) CO., LTD. and Mr. Siwakorn Siriwongpanupong (right) Business Development Division Chief, Shopee (Thailand) CO. LTD. have joined hands organizing the ‘Super Brand Day’ event, offering up-to-70% discounts on products from 10 famous brands, including Enfagrow, Durex, Dettol, Veet, Scholl, Finish, Vanish, Airwick, Shieldtox and Brasso. The promotion also includes 10% cashback, with 11,290-baht iPad giveaways for big spenders. The campaign, which will be held under the theme ‘Healthier Lives, Happier Homes’ caters shoppers in the digital era.

The ‘Super Brand Day Details’ campaign on Shopee will go live from October 3rd to 9th, 2018 and will be fulfilled by N-Squared eCommerce www.nsquared.asia