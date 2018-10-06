Aviation Mission Computer Market Report 2018 – Rockwell Collins, BAE Systems, Thales Group, Saab AB, GE Aviation, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, General Dynamics

Aviation Mission Computer Market is an integrated information processing system, providing complete hardware and software solutions. It is built on a well-defined open systems architecture allowing for rapid insertion of emerging technologies. It is a set of digital computer hardware and software that performs general purpose, I/O, voice, video, and graphics processing. It provides pilots the ability to see and control the battlefield with the advanced situational awareness and combat systems that is necessary to complete their missions. In addition, it is a high-performance, COTS-based, open systems architecture product, and is configurable to any operating environment.
The growth of the global aviation mission computer market is driven by factors such as modernization of aviation systems, and technological advancement in the aviation industry. In addition, multiple host mission, flight and display management processing functions, advanced mission computing, network data management, and video switching functions have also added to boost the global market. However, risk from cyber-attacks may limit the market from growing. Moreover, rising demand for aviation computers in the unmanned aerial vehicle is expected to present potential growth opportunities over the forecast timeframe.
The aviation mission computer market is mainly classified on the basis of component, type, platform, and geography. Component segment is classified into hardware, and software. The type segment is bifurcated into flight control, engine controls, flight management computers, mission computers, utility controls. By platform, the segment is categorized into defence, and commercial. On the basis of fit the segmentation is given into retrofit, and line-fit.
Based on geography, aviation mission computer market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of the World (RoW). North America is further bifurcated in U.S., Canada, and Mexico whereas Europe consists of UK, Germany, France, Italy, and Rest of Europe. Asia-Pacific is segmented into India, China, Japan, South Korea and Rest of Asia-Pacific while RoW is bifurcated into South America, Middle East, and Africa.
Key players operating in the market include Rockwell Collins, BAE Systems, Honeywell International Inc., Thales Group, Saab AB, GE Aviation, Boeing, Curtiss-Wright Corporation, General Dynamics, and Cobham plc are some of the manufacturers in this market.
Scope of Global Aviation Mission Computer Market
Component Segments
Hardware
Software
Type Segments
Flight Control
Engine Control
Flight Management Computers
Mission Computers
Utility Control
Platform Segments
Defence
Commercial
Fit Segments
Retro Fit
Line-Fit
Geographical Segments
North America
U.S.
Canada
Mexico
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Italy
Rest of Europe
Asia-Pacific
India
China
Japan
South Korea
Rest of Asia-Pacific
RoW
South America
Middle East
Africa
