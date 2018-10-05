Stevia Market: Regional Analysis and Business Opportunity and Global Scope by Forecast 2018 to 2023

Market Definition:

Health awareness and rising adoption of table sugar alternatives have prompted the growth of stevia in the daily diet of individuals. The sector is driven in a major way by the rising demand for natural plant based sweeteners. Rising health concerns among the consumers and escalating popularity of plant based sweeteners is identified to boost the demand for stevia on a global platform. Health benefits gained out of Stevia consumption are the main drivers to the development of this segment. Growth of the natural sweeteners extracts market is also supporting the growth of this market. However, conflicts related to stevia consumption and debatable correlations with weight gain would affect the growth of this market on a large scale.

Market Scenario:

Due to the large number of health advantages associated with Stevia consumption, the market is growing at an incremental pace of development on the global stage. Market Research Future, a firm which specializes in market reports related to the Food, Beverages & Nutrition sector among others, recently forecasted in its report on Global Stevia Market Research Report- Forecast to 2022.

Leading Key Players:

The key players profiled in Stevia are Purecircle, Ingredion Inc. Tate & Lyle Plc., Evolva, Stevia Corp., Cargill Inc., GLG Life Tech Corp., Stevia Biotech Pvt. Ltd, Steviafirst and Xinghua GL Stevia Co.Ltd

Intended Audience

Stevia manufacturers

Sugar substitutes manufacturers

Retailers, wholesalers

E-commerce companies

Traders, Importers and exporters

Global Stevia Market – Competitive Analysis

With the entry of new industry players in the Stevia segment, the demand from various food and beverage manufacturers have increased based on consumers trending demand for natural sweeteners. With companies aiming to capture a considerable share of the market segment as early as possible, they are competing and experimenting with various advantage points. The best long-term growth opportunities for this sector can be captured by ensuring ongoing new product launch and R&D investments.

