How to decide what kind of sterling silver bracelet to buy

You are able to choose from different styles of sterling silver charm bracelets available in the market today. Design is according to a subject like family, specific color, a hobby or career. But most sterling silver bracelets are made of combination of different styles.

Materials Used

Most bracelets are made of silver or gold plated with stainless steel as its base material. More expensive bracelets are made of 18 karat gold. It may feature an imitation or genuine gemstone as its design.

Basic sizes of Bracelets

Small bracelet that consists of seventeen charm links.

Medium size contains eighteen charm links.

Large consist of nineteen charm links

You can choose to add more links or even subtract depending on the size you want that fits you right. But mostly they choose the medium size which consists of eighteen charm links.

These bracelets have become popular worldwide. This started in Italy yet you can see its popularity spreading worldwide. These bracelets are quite expensive since it is made of high quality stainless steel with 18 karat gold on the top.

But to make it more affordable to the consumer, manufacturers from all over the world produces similar bracelets using lower quality components to as to make it less expensive.

Pricing

Prices vary on the quality of these bracelets. A bracelet made of high quality stainless steel and 18 karat gold is often bought on prices from $15 to around $50. You can expect to get it at less price if you get one of those of lower quality bracelets.

Go shop online and you will even find online stores that offer a “bracelet builder” page, where you are able to customize your own bracelets. You will choose the number of links you want and choose designs for your charms. Once you are done, you will see how the bracelet looks like.

Charm bracelets most often are an expression of your feelings and a showcase of your personality. People will always remember you just by looking at your bracelet. That is why customize charm bracelets are most popular today.

People have a way of expressing themselves in their own jewelry collection. There are endless possibilities and great varieties of design to choose from or create our own logo or design if you want to.

You can even add your favorite precious gems or your birthstone to it. Anything is possible and you can customize it to fit your personality. Shop now and start creating your own sterling silver bracelet. It is even a great gift to your love ones.