When choosing hairstyles for brides who are walking down the aisle, and whether they should go for veil or veil-less hairstyles.

Hairstyles for Brides with Veils

The first thing that stylists usually consider when coming up with suitable hairstyles for brides is the length of her hair. Do you have short hair, shoulder length hair or do your locks reach way below your shoulders? Generally, it’s easier to come up with beautiful bridal hairstyles if you have long hair because you can wear it up, down, in a half-up/half-down style, straight or with romantic curls.

Aside from the length of your hair, the bridal accessories that you will be wearing will also be considered. If you are wearing a veil, there are also a multitude of hairstyles that you can choose from. Updos, simple curly hairstyles, intricate braids, trendy short hairstyles – all these will be suitable as long as the veil to be worn is also considered by the stylist.

Some brides like wearing the veil after the reception while others opt to remove it. No matter which hairstyle it is that you end up choosing if you’re wearing a veil, make sure that it will stay put through all the hugs that you will receive, through the dancing and as you lean over to kiss and greet your guests during the reception. This way, you will look great in all the wedding pictures even after all the activities and the excitement at the ceremony and reception.

Aside from the bridal accessories and the length of the bride’s hair, there are a few more considerations that need to be taken when looking for ideas for hairstyles for the bride. The time of the wedding that the ceremony will be held is important. For instance, an evening wedding reception would be a bit more formal, so an elegant updo is more suitable. For day weddings, you can wear your hair down in a romantic hairstyle.

