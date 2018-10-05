EVA Market Growth Factors, Applications, Regional Analysis, Key Players and Forecasts by 2023

EVA Market in the field of solar energy. Technological advancements (such as solar cells encapsulation) is one major opportunity in the ethylene vinyl acetate market as technological innovations are expected to increase the market penetration of EVA and make it suitable for a large number of applications. While EVA has been used in solar encapsulation for the past twenty years, the market has begun to experience extraordinarily high growth rates due to the increasing interest in using renewable energy.

Ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) is formed by the copolymerization of vinyl acetate and ethylene and has brilliant toughness properties. When forged into a porous material, EVA acts similar to rubber due to its elasticity. Compared with low-density polyethylene (LDPE) EVA is three times more flexible. This material has various properties, such as ultraviolet radiation resistance, good barrier properties, stress-crack resistance, low-temperature toughness and hot-melt adhesive waterproof properties.

Ethylene vinyl acetate finds its applications in many areas such as hot melt adhesives, hot glue sticks, and top of the line soccer cleats (usually with additives like wax and resin). EVA is also used in biomedical engineering applications as a drug delivery device. The polymer is dissolved in an organic solvent (dichloromethane), powdered drug and filler (typically an inert sugar) are added to the liquid solution and rapidly mixed to obtain a homogeneous mixture.

ethylene vinyl acetate (EVA) market can be categorized into high density ethylene vinyl acetate (HEVA), low density ethylene vinyl acetate (LEVA), very low density ethylene vinyl acetate (VLEVA) and medium density ethylene vinyl acetate (MEVA). On the basis of applications, the global EVA market can be divided into the extrusion, non-extrusion, film, coating, injection molding and wire and cable.

China Petroleum & Chemical Corporation, DuPont, ENI, ExxonMobil Corporation are some of the major competitors in the EVA market. Other competitors in the ethylene vinyl acetate market include Arkema S.A., Celanese Corporation, CEREPLAST INC, Bridgestone India Private Ltd., Asia Polymer Corporation, Braskem, China Shenhua Coal to Liquid and Chemical Co. Ltd., Formosa Plastics Corporation U.S.A., Hanwa Group., Jiangsu Shenghong Group Co., Ltd., KraussMaffei Group, LANXESS, Honam Petrochemical Corp., Salient Management Comapny, TIBCO Software Inc., Spotfire Tableau Software among others.