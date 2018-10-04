Business Process Market : Emerging Technologies, Regional Trends, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis & Forecasts to 2018 – 2025

Business process as a service (BPaaS) is a term for a specific kind of Web-delivered or cloud hosting service that benefits an enterprise by assisting with business objectives. Using the term (BPaaS) implies that the business process is being automated through a remote delivery model.

The large enterprises segment is expected to have the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the need to reduce the high Capital Expenditure (CAPEX) and Operating Expenditure (OPEX). Large enterprises have dedicated in-house IT resources and larger IT budgets to consider the adoption of the as-a-service model for their business processes.

The Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises (SMEs) segment is expected to grow at the highest rate, owing to the high adoption of BPaaS solutions among the SMEs to gain operational efficiency and result in decreased CAPEX, desired outcomes, and improved business efficiency.

The Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance (BFSI) vertical is estimated to have the largest market share during the forecast period, owing to the adoption of cloud solutions, which has enhanced the focus on achieving competences and rebalancing the expenses on systems. The eCommerce and retail vertical is expected to grow at the highest rate, as BPaaS can help the small-sized and online retailers in improving their marketing, sales, and services’ and lowering the cost of ownership.

As per the geographic analysis, North America is expected to hold the largest market share, due to the presence of the top BPaaS service providers, the globalization of managed cloud services, and the high adoption rate of cloud computing in this region. Asia Pacific (APAC) is expected to witness the highest growth rate in the BPaaS market during the forecast period,

due to the increased adoption of BPaaS, owing to its agility, scalability, and efficient pay-per-usage benefits, with an enhanced cloud infrastructure and security.

The key players covered in this study

IBM

SAP SE

Oracle

Accenture

Capgemini

Fujitsu

TCS

Cognizant

Genpact

EXL

HCL

Wipro

Market segment by Type, the product can be split into:

Operations

Accounting and Finance

Sales and Marketing

Customer Service and Support

Human Resource Management (HRM)

Procurement and Supply Chain Management

Others

Market segment by Application, split into:

BFSI

Telecom and IT

Manufacturing

eCommerce and Retail

Healthcare

Government

Others

Market segment by Regions/Countries, this report covers:

United States

Europe

China

Japan

Southeast Asia

India

Central & South America

The study objectives of this report are:

To analyze global Business Process status, future forecast, growth opportunity, key market and key players.

To present the Business Process development in United States, Europe and China.

To strategically profile the key players and comprehensively analyze their development plan and strategies.

To define, describe and forecast the market by product type, market and key regions.

In this study, the years considered to estimate the market size of Business Process are as follows:

History Year: 2013-2017

Base Year: 2017

Estimated Year: 2018

Forecast Year 2018 to 2025



