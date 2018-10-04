Blockchain Technology Market – Penetration of IoT Opens Up Lucrative Business Opportunities

Blockchain technology offers a secure, fast, and cheaper medium of carrying out online transaction and online transfer of information without the need of third party verification. The adoption of blockchain technology in financial services sector has gained traction. Banking sector is willing to explore opportunities which would make the banking transactions more transparent and easy to process. Increased penetration of digital technology in the banking sector has resulted in the development of easy to use online platforms and applications.

The Middle East and Africa and South America are in the early phases of adoption of the technology. The anticipated growth of banking sector in Africa is expected to support the market growth of blockchain technology during the forecast period. The blockchain technology market is compressive of a large number of startups. The growth of blockchain technology startups was aided by huge venture capital investments during the period from 2013 to 2015. The market is expected to be hit by a huge wave of mergers and acquisitions in the coming years.

This research report provides an in-depth analysis of the global blockchain technology market based on type, application, and geography. The global blockchain technology market is categorized based on types into public blockchain, private blockchain, and consortium blockchain. The application segment for the global blockchain technology market are financial services and non-financial sector. The report analyzes each of these segments for the various geographies considered under the scope of the study.

The report also provides technology evolution and Porter’s Five Forces Analysis for the global blockchain technology market. The report includes analysis of the factors that drive and restrain the growth of the blockchain technology market. It discusses the prevailing market trends and prospective growth opportunities in the global blockchain technology market. It provides market estimates and forecasts for all the segments in terms of revenue. Also provided in the report is a competitive landscape and market share analysis of the major players in the blockchain technology market.