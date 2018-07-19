The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer provides divorce mediation services for couples in Rio Rancho who want to settle their divorce without taking the case to court. Divorce mediation covers disputes over property division, child support, and more.

[ALBUQUERQUE, 07/19/2018] – The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer provides divorce mediation in Rio Rancho. Divorce mediation is ideal for couples who want to sort through all aspects of their divorce without taking the case to court.

Divorce Mediator Acts as an Objective Third Party

As a divorce mediator, Dorene Kuffer serves as an objective third party to help couples work out their divorce without going to the court. Asa third party, Attorney Kuffer does not give legal advice to either spouse or party. Instead, she guides couples to a mutual agreement about the terms of their divorce, including property division, child support, visitation, alimony payments, and more.

With years of experience in family law and divorce mediation in Rio Rancho, Attorney Kuffer and her team handle each case proficiently. They make sure that the agreement between parties is fair and just.

Divorce mediation is less time-consuming and more cost-efficient compared with litigation. This process also tends to be less stressful for the couples, their children, and the rest of their family.

Mediation — Less Stressful for the Entire Family

Today, couples with children see mediation as a good way to resolve their differences without putting their children in an emotionally taxing situation. Attorney Kuffer makes it possible forcouples to have low-key, personal negotiations, keeping the case out of court and maintaining the privacy of the family.

Besides making divorce simpler, mediation resolves divorce’s key issues without the heated court battles involved in traditional litigation, helping couples focus on the best interests of their children. Divorce mediators like Attorney Kuffer encourage couples to put away the hurt feelings of the past and focus on the future instead. In short, divorce mediation is a peaceful way for couples to move on with their lives.

Every divorce case is unique, and there is no single way to mediate every situation. But, Attorney Kuffer, together with her team, thoroughly reviews each case and guides couples to a mutual, practical agreement that address the needs and goals of all parties.

About The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer

The Law Office of Dorene A. Kuffer concentrates on various areas of the law, including divorce, child custody, adoptions, parental rights, domestic violence, and LGBTQ law in New Mexico. Attorney Kuffer, together with her team, applies unique strategies to each case, establishing a strong relationship with the clients based on trust, compassion, and excellence.

