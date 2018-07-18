Top 5 Brexit Immigration Updates – June, 2018 Edition

Ever since the Brexit, the British socio-political landscape has been constantly changing, and boy has it been changing fast. There are so many new proposed UK visa schemes, immigration laws, and other news stories, that it becomes hard for the average person to keep up with it all.

Do not fear. Our associates at SmartMove4Visas have decided to help the interested ones out by giving a monthly compilation of the top Brexit UK immigration updates. So without further ado, we bring you the June edition for the top 5 Brexit related UK immigration updates!

New ‘startup’ visa proposed by the Home Secretary for the entrepreneurially inclined. – June 13th

The Home Secretary has announced the launch of a new ‘startup’ visa in the year 2019, which will be a new route for foreigners looking to start up their business ideas in the UK. As of now, they have had to rely on the Tier 1 Entrepreneur Visa for the same. However, the new visa would be offering a much simpler process with far lesser bureaucracy and a lot more opportunities for success.

For more details, have a look at the full story published by the Financial Times:

Doctors and Nurses have been excluded from the cap on the ‘work visa’ applications to the UK – June 15th

In a welcome announcement for the National Health Service of the UK, doctors and nurses will no longer be limited by a cap on the Tier 2 Work Visa for the UK. Meaning that the NHS, which has been constantly struggling with a shortage of help, will have the freedom to choose as many workers from abroad as they require. The good news also spreads out to the countless qualified nurses across the world who cannot find the right opportunities in their home countries and look to the UK for a better life.

Have a look at the news update and decide for yourself:

Outrage in India as Indian students not included in the new set of more relaxed student visa rules– June 18th

Indian students have always looked to the UK for a quality education. With the overwhelming population crisis back home, Indians aspire to live up to their potential by getting educated in a quality British education system. This vision, however, has started to have some cracks ever since the announcement of the list of countries which would be having more relaxed UK student visa rules, and the list did not include India.

Is this really as bad as it sounds though? Many experts have commented that maybe the outrage isn’t really worth the while: Read more

Why don’t you have a look at the news and decide if the experts have a point: Read here

New Settlement scheme for EU citizens announced by the UK – June 21st

While there has been much speculation about the move being an overeager ‘damage control’ decision by Home Secretary Sajid Javid, the news has sparked hope for a lot of EU citizens looking for opportunities to live in the UK. The new proposed settlement scheme would enable EU citizens to apply for entry clearance into the UK with far simpler procedures, requirements and minimal background checks?

Is it going to be worth it? Have a look:

The UK makes an attempt to get back in the good graces of the global Academic community – July 8th

Although this announcement was made in July, we have decided to include it in our inaugural June edition of "top Brexit immigration updates" as a bonus for our readers. This is big news for the UK as this move implies a far simpler immigration process for researchers and scientists. This bodes well with the British tradition of innovation and academia. We hope the scheme goes according to plan, opening the doors of the traditional UK institutes of research to brilliant minds across the world:

