Sensor Based Gun Systems Market: Pin-Point Analysis For Changing Competitive Dynamics

The sensor based gun systems are also known as sentry guns, is a firearm which automatically aims and fires the intended target. The activation feature prevents the misuse, accidental shooting, and usage against the authorized owner. These sensor based gun systems are integrated with various sensor systems such as fingerprint recognition, radio frequency identification (RFID) chips and mechanical locks, which determine an unauthorized target and authorized owner.

The major factor boosting the market for sensor based gun systems is the growing concerns regarding securing of international borders. The world is facing a huge challenge against increasing terrorism, and in order to secure the international borders from cross-border firing and illegal infiltration, the defense forces in the developed as well as developing countries are adopting these sensor based gun. In addition, these guns are manufactured with composite materials which reduces the weight of the final product, and this in turn allows the user to use these gun easily. This factor has also led in rise in preference of this product among the defense forces, which is propelling the market to grow in future.

The key inhibiting factor for the growth of sensor based gun systems market in future is the risk of malfunction of the systems. These gun systems are integrated with various sensors and if any of the sensor’s malfunction during the operation, the effectiveness and efficiency of the firearm reduces, which has an adverse effect on the user. This factor is retraining the military forces from procuring the sensor based gun systems, which in turn is limiting the growth of the market in future.

The market for sensor based gun systems are poised to expand over the years due to the emergence of smart guns, which has the ability to distinguish between an unauthorized user and an authorized user. The smart guns are anticipated to increase the adoption rate of sensor based gun systems among the defense forces across the globe, which in turn will benefit the growth of the market in the coming years.

The sensor based gun systems market is segmented on basis of types and end users and geography. The different types of sensor based gun systems are man-portable sensor based guns and sensor based turret guns. The sensor based turret guns are the most widely used sensor based gun systems in 2016 and is expected to lead the market in the coming years. These turret guns are fired from a location that has an enhanced vision to the personnel and this has increased the procurement of such systems among the defense forces across the globe. The infantry and the naval forces constitute the end user segment.

Due to the demand of securing international borders, the infantry forces are adopting the sensor based gun systems heavily in order to mitigate the cross-border firing. Geographically, the market for sensor based gun systems is categorized on basis of five strategic regions across the globe as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East and Africa and Latin America. Europe dominated the global market for sensor based gun systems followed by Middle East and Africa.

The increased terrorists’ activities in the Middle East region, many of the European countries are adopting the sensor based gun systems with an objective to secure their borders from illegal infiltration. This has led Europe to dominate the market and due to subsequent increase in terrorists’ activities, Middle East countries are also adopting these smart technologies in order to combat the prevailing terrorism in an efficient way.

The major companies operating in the market for sensor based gun systems are Armatix GmbH (Germany), DoDaam Systems Ltd. (Korea), Hanwha Techwin Co. Ltd. (South Korea), Rafael Advanced Defense Systems (Israel), Saab AB (Sweden), Yardarm Technologies Inc. (U.S), TriggerSmart Technologies (U.S), TrackingPoint, Inc. (U.S), Smart Gun Technologies Inc. (U.S) and iGUN Technology Corp. (U.S) among others.