Microserver Market: Latest Trends and Forecast Analysis up to 2019

A recent study by Transparency Market Research (TMR) forecasts that the global microserver market will grow at a healthy CAGR of 43.4% between 2013 and 2019. TMR, a market intelligence firm based in the United States, in its report states, that the global microserver market will reach a market value worth US$30205.56 million by 2019 from US$1059.69 million in 2012. The report titled ‘Global Microserver Market – Industry Analysis, Size, Share, Growth, Trends and Forecast 2013 – 2019’ is available for sale on the website.

According to this market research report, factors such as high demand for cloud based services, growing popularity of cloud computing, and surging demand for high density, low cost, and power efficient server ecosystems fuel the global microserver market. Microserver refers to a low cost server that contains system-on-chip (SoC) systems that comprise numerous single socket servers which share power supplies, a chassis, fans, and also a common interconnect that ensures greater efficiency, higher density, and greater flexibility.

Revenue-wise, this market is anticipated to expand at a remarkable CAGR of 43.4% during the forecast period. A significant reduction in cost of ownership, greater reliability in system-on-chip (SoC) implementations, and overall cost effectiveness are some of the benefits offered by microserver that are expected to fuel this market in the forthcoming years.This TMR report segments the global microserver market on the basis of type of processor, component, application, end users, and geography.

On the basis of processor type, this market is segmented into AMD, ARM, Intel processor, and others. MIPs, Power, and Tilera are the other product segments in the microserver market. The Intel processor segment has been witnessing high demand since 2012, however this segment at present is characterized by stiff competition owing to greater preference of companies for ARM based processor licensing.

Application software, operating system, and hardware are the three types of component that are used in the global microserver market. Based on applications, this market is categorized into cloud and data centers. Large-size, medium-size, and small-size enterprises are the three key end users in the global microserver market. Geographically, the research report categorizes the global microserver market into Asia Pacific, Europe, North America, and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is a robustly growing regional segment in the global microserver market, which will continue to expand in the forthcoming years as well.

Industry trends indicate that the growth rate of infrastructure for cloud and data center in Asia Pacific and Europe is quite high as against North America. This in turn is anticipated to stimulate the small-size and medium-size business segments in Europe and Asia Pacific.

Factors such as competition from different technologies such as server virtualization and the unfavorable economics of adopting microserver will impede market growth over a period of time. The prominent companies in the global microserver market are Marvell Technology Group Ltd., Tilera Corporation, Quanta QCT, Penguin Computing Inc., Dell Inc., and ARM Ltd.