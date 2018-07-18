Global Reverse Transcriptase Market Development and Forecast by 2018-2023

Normally, DNA is transcribed, or copied, to RNA and then translated to protein. Reverse transcriptase copies RNA back to DNA. Think of it as a car moving down a one-way street. Normally traffic only moves in one direction. But then, someone from out of town is driving the opposite way! Reverse transcriptase drives the opposite way in molecular processes in cells, converting RNA back to DNA.

Although it is very different from the normal process, reverse transcriptase is an important enzyme. It is needed for function in viruses, eukaryotes and prokaryotes. Reverse transcriptase enzymes in cells are involved in genetic diversity and in the process of aging in eukaryotic cells. In viruses, reverse transcriptase allows the virus to insert its DNA to the host cell’s DNA, forcing the cell to make more viruses. This is good for the virus but bad for the host.

In the last several years, global market of Reverse Transcriptase developed smoothly, with an average growth rate of 4.6 %. In 2016, global revenue of Reverse Transcriptase is nearly 260 million USD; the actual production is about 570 liter.

The classification of Reverse Transcriptase includes MMLV Reverse Transcriptase and AMV Reverse Transcriptase; Moloney Murine Leukemia Virus (MMLV) Reverse Transcriptase is an RNA-directed DNA polymerase. This enzyme can synthesize a complementary DNA strand initiating from a primer using either RNA (cDNA synthesis) or single-stranded DNA as a template. And the sales proportion of MMLV Reverse Transcriptase in 2016 is about 80.9%.

Reverse Transcriptase can be used for PCR, Sequencing and Cloning, PCR was the largest application segment in 2016, and the proportion is about 59.4%. The application used in cloning with the fastest growth rate.

Over the next five years, LPI(LP Information) projects that Reverse Transcriptase will register a 3.7% CAGR in terms of revenue, reach US$ 330 million by 2023, from US$ 270 million in 2017.

This report presents a comprehensive overview, market shares, and growth opportunities of Reverse Transcriptase market by product type, application, key manufacturers and key regions.

Segmentation by product type:

MMLV Reverse Transcriptase

AMV Reverse Transcriptase

Segmentation by application:

PCR

Sequencing

Cloning

This report also splits the market by region:

Americas

United States

Canada

Mexico

Brazil

APAC

China

Japan

Korea

Southeast Asia

The key manufacturers covered in this report:

Thermo Fisher

Promega

Roche

Agilent

Takara Bio

Qiagen

Bio-Rad

Fapon Biotech

Toyobo

Vazyme

New England Biolabs

Table of Contents:

Chapter One: Scope of the Report

Chapter Two: Executive Summary

Chapter Three: Global Reverse Transcriptase by Players

Chapter Four: Reverse Transcriptase by Regions

Chapter Five: Americas

Chapter Six: APAC

Chapter Seven: Europe

Chapter Eight: Middle East & Africa

Chapter Nine: Market Drivers, Challenges and Trends

Chapter Ten: Marketing, Distributors and Customer

