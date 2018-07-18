Dr. D.V. Ramana joins IMT Hyderabad as Director

Dr. D.V. Ramana has joined as the Director of IMT Hyderabad, taking over the realms from Prof. (Dr.) Satish Ailawadi. Dr. Ramana brings with him three decades of rich teaching and consulting experience in Strategic Management, Business Analysis, Finance and Regulatory accounting domains while decoding best practices in Team Management and group dynamics.

His teaching interests are in the areas of Financial Accounting, Strategic Management Accounting and Regulatory Accounting and Finance while his research activities are in the spear of corporate reporting and practices, management and regulatory accounting.

After completing his Masters and PhD from Utkal University, Orissa, he joined Xavier Institute of Management, Bhubaneswar (XIMB) as a full time faculty. Later, taking a deputation from XIMB for a period of 5 years, he joined Price Waterhouse Coopers (PwC) ltd. as a senior consultant.

He has been associated with various regulatory boards and State Advisory Committee, Orissa Electricity Regulatory Commission (OERC) (2013- Till Date), Task Force for Evaluating the Performance of State Level Public Enterprises (2011-2017), Board of Directors (Management Board), Central Electricity Supply Utility, Orissa: 2012-2017 and was in the Board of Directors of IFCAL (Ferro Chrome & Allows Ltd.:2013-2017, Kalinga Iron Works limited from 2013 to 2017.

Commenting on the new appointment, Prof. Dr. Nitin Gupta faculty – Marketing and Chairperson Branding & PR, said, “We are delighted to have Dr. Ramana on board with us and look forward to work and learn under his leadership. We believe he shall take IMT Hyderabad’s ‘delivering quality management education’ centric approach to the next orbit.”

IMT Hyderabad is based outskirts of Hyderabad, Telangana situated in 30 acre lush green campus with state-of-the-art facilities, has tie ups with 20 Global Universities for student exchange programs in 17 countries. The management institute offer PGDM program in Business Analytics and Information Technology, Human Resource Management (HRM), marketing, Finance & Accounting, Operations Management. IMT Hyderabad completed the placement for the 2016-18 batch with an average salary offer of INR 7 lacs per annum.