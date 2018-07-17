Norovirus Infection Treatment Market to Perceive Substantial Growth During 2018 – 2028

Norovirus is the common viral infection which can affect anyone. It is a contagious infection can be spread through food or water and also by touching the contaminated surface. Norovirus infection leads to stomach pain, nausea, diarrhea and throwing up. These symptoms are very serious, especially among older people and children. Norovirus infection also lead to fever, headache and body ache. Currently, there is no specific treatment available in the market to cure norovirus infection completely. Additionally, there is no vaccine available in the market for the prevention of norovirus infection. Oral intake of plenty amount of fluid may also cure the norovirus infection. But, for the people having severe nausea or vomiting during norovirus infection can be prescribed with the medicine by a physician to stop or reduce the vomiting. Intake of electrolyte powder is a common type of treatment option for norovirus infection which avoids the complication of dehydration. Rather than go to physician clinics norovirus infection can also be cured by home remedied such as consumption of plenty amount of fluid or electrolyte.

Norovirus Infection Treatment Market: Drivers and Restraints

Increasing incidence of norovirus infection among people is the major factor driving the growth of norovirus treatment market. Moreover, life style habit of having junk food may also increase the chances for spreading of norovirus infection treatment. Additionally, lesser consumption of potent water by the majority of population in under developing countries also leads to high risk of norovirus infection. The adoption of homemade remedies could hamper the growth of clinical treatment market for norovirus infection to some extent. Lack of awareness among the people about the personal health hygiene & lack of awareness about the infection will also hamper the growth of norovirus infection treatment market.

Norovirus Infection Treatment Market Segmentation by application – Intravenous Fluid,Antispasmodics,Analgesics,Antipyretics,Electrolyte Powder; by distribution channel – Hospital Pharmacies,Retail Pharmacies,Online Pharmacies

Norovirus Infection Treatment Market: Overview

The global norovirus infection treatment is expected to show significant growth over the forecast period due to rising incidences of norovirus infection. NGO tends to aware the people about the personal hygiene to avoid getting infected from norovirus. Electrolyte powder is the most common treatment option to cure the norovirus infection. Therefore, electrolyte powder segment is expected to dominate the revenue share by treatment type for global norovirus treatment market. Among all distribution channel, retail pharmacies segment is expected to be most lucrative market over the forecast period through retail pharmacies is the first choice of people to buy electrolyte powder. .

Norovirus Infection Treatment Market: Regional Overview

On the basis of regional presence, global norovirus infection treatment are classified into eight key regions – North America, Latin America, Western Europe, Eastern Europe, Asia-Pacific excluding China & Japan, China, Japan, and the Middle East & Africa. North America is the most lucrative market for norovirus infection treatment due to awareness among the people about the norovirus infection. After North America, norovirus infection treatment market is then followed by Western Europe and Japan. In APECJ region, India and Australia are the major markets for norovirus infection treatment due to rising incidences of norovirus infection in these countries. MEA and Latin America is expected to show relatively low adoption norovirus infection treatment owing to lack of personal hygiene among the people.

Norovirus Infection Treatment Market: Key Players

Examples of some of the market participants in norovirus infection treatment market identified across the value chain include Nimraj Chem Agrovet, B.F. Ascher & Company, Inc., Meda Pharmaceuticals Inc., Concordia Pharmaceuticals Inc., AvKare, Inc., Valeant Pharmaceuticals International, Inc., Capellon Pharmaceuticals, LLC. Water Life Technologys, Mizuno Pharmacies.