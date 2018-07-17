Artificial Intelligence (AI) Chipset Market Trends, Growth, Segment Analysis and Forecast to 2023

Market Highlights:

Due to high growth in artificial intelligence applications, enterprises tend to demand machine learning specialized devices, equipped with specialized chipsets. These AI enabled chipsets are expected to drive the growth of hardware chipset manufacturing into next stage of progress in this field. These technologies, after installation on any smart device, would have a great impact that can be seen in retail, healthcare, automotive and transportation, smartphones, robotics and many more. Many of the start-ups like Cerebras Systems have emerged in the past years in arrears to significant technological advancements.

Artificial Intelligence is expected to disrupt every business and enterprises across the world. One of the major factors that drive the growth of artificial intelligence chipset market is the growing advancement in big data, and adoption of artificial intelligence enabled devices and services across various different domains. These products and services tend to improve the consumer experience and further improve by machine learning integration with artificial intelligence. Artificial intelligence learns from itself to improve the next encounter with the user.

Artificial intelligence chipset market offers significant growth opportunities for all the participants and investors involved. The expansion of human-aware AI systems and the wide scope of AI technologies in niche markets are the opportunities that exist today. Further, artificial intelligence technologies are the future for many industries that are striving for efficient, low-cost operations and high profitability in their markets.

Major Key Players

The artificial intelligence chipset market largely comprises of chipset manufacturers delivering a major proportion of services to smartphone manufacturers and smart device manufacturers. Many of the smartphone manufacturers have their in-house chipset manufacturing, yet other manufacturers acquire services from other firms. Some of the prominent players in artificial intelligence chipset market include Huawei Technologies Co. Ltd (China), Qualcomm, Inc (U.S.), FinGenius Ltd. (U.K.), General Vision, Inc. (U.S.), NVIDIA Corporation (U.S.), Intel Corporation (U.S.), MediaTek Inc (Taiwan), Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd (South Korea), Advanced Micro Devices (U.S.), Apple Inc (U.S.).

The other key players in the market include Numenta, Inc. (U.S.), Sentient Technologies (U.S.), Inbenta Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Cerebras Systems (U.S.), Microsoft Corporation (U.S.), Google Inc (U.S.), IBM Corporation (U.S.) among others.

According to MRFR, The global Artificial Intelligence Chipset Market is expected to reach approximately USD 18 billion by the end of 2023 with 49% CAGR during forecast period 2017-2023.

Segmentation

The market of artificial intelligence chipset is segmented into components, technology, application, and end-user. The AI chipset hold almost more than 50% of the applications in smartphones and smart wearable. Companies like Samsung, Apple and Google have already made their presence in artificial intelligence chipsets for smartphones and wearable. The AI technology helps the smartphone application to integrate with the outside environment and consumer preference, and accordingly optimize the system performance.

On the basis of technology, the market is segmented into deep learning, neural networks, natural language processing, and facial recognition. Among these, the natural language processing (NLP) is having the largest market share. This is majorly due to the increasing application of natural language processing for the improvement of consumer services in the retail sector.

Regional Analysis

By geography, the market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and the rest of the world. North America holds the largest market share of the artificial intelligence chipset. North America is a fastest-growing market in terms of technological development, production operations and processes, and others. The higher implementation of AI technologies in various industrial sectors like manufacturing, media and entertainment, healthcare is the major reason adding to the growth of the artificial intelligence market in North America. Companies like Tesla, Apple and IBM are innovating to install artificial intelligence enabled chipsets in automobiles, smartphones and medical equipment.

