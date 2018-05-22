UK Cards And Payments Market Market Demand Forecast

researchFOLK’S “Cards and Payments Market in UK” report offers a distinct range of possibilities in the market of payment cards along with the accurately validated statistics of operational cards in the market and their total transactional values. It suggests profitable marketing strategies considering the competitive landscape in the market, purchase trends, payments options in online trade and significant government frameworks impacting the overall payment cards market of the UK.

Our report kindles the hidden opportunities with dependable information about different types of cash transactions, volumes of cardholders, market proportion, current accounts, increase within the number of cards, credit cards outstanding balances, transactional values, details of the issuers at the side of available banking schemes and futuristic analysis of overall cards and payment marketplace in UK.

For Full Report @ https://www.researchfolks.com/public/Cards-and-Payments-Market-in-the-UK/1933313

Cards and Payments Market in UK – Highlights of the report:

Growing population with bank accounts and increasing debit card penetration in the country with the efforts of the UK government by offering basic bank accounts to people. The futuristic impact on the market of credit cards due to the uncertainty caused by Brexit and growing debt in the country, irrespective of the current positive growth signs.

The revolution of contactless payments and their exponential growth in the UK p

ayment cards market with its advent in the Transport for London (TfL), accepted by around all the 22,500 licensed taxis in London from October 2016.

The increasing preference for the use of contactless payments is forcing the banking and payment solution provides in the United Kingdom to launch new convenient products in the market like Apple Pay, Android Pay, and Samsung Pay.

The adoption of alternative mobile payment options like Apple Pay, Samsung Pay, and Android pay impacting the payment cards market of the UK. Apple pay, introduced in July 2015 is currently supported by HSBC, NatWest, Nationwide Building Society, Royal Bank of Scotland, Santander UK, Ulster Bank, Bank of Scotland, Coutts, Lloyds Bank, Halifax, MBNA, M&S Bank, TSB Bank HSBC, First Direct and Barclays. Android pay, launched by Google in May 2016 includes participating banks like Bank of Scotland, First Direct, Halifax, HSBC, Lloyds Bank, M&S Bank, MBNA, Nationwide Building Society, NatWest, Santander UK and Ulster Bank.

List of Companies mentioned in the report:

o Lloyds Banking Group

o HSBC Bank plc

o The Royal Bank of Scotland Group plc

o Nationwide

o Santander UK

o Atom Bank

o Starling Bank

o World Pay

o NatWest

o Halifax

o Barclays Bank

o Global Payments

o American Express

o Visa

o Mastercard

o Discover

Scope of the report

o This report provides an inclusive analysis of the Cards and Payments Market in the UK

o It provides current values for the Cards and Payments Market in the UK for 2017 and forecast figures to 2022

o It details the different demographic, economic, infrastructural and business drivers affecting the UK cards and payments market

About Us:

researchFOLKS is one of the fast-growing market research firms which offers a range of company and industry intelligence reports. Our reports are produced in presentation format with actionable insights that quickens your decision making. With an experienced team of Analysts, we offer on-demand research solutions that are perfect for businesses who are looking to get a totally different perspective and reports to meet their customized needs.

Contact Info:

Name: Mr. Sai

Email: p.sai@researchfolks.com

Organization: researchfolks

Address: 4451 Breezy Bay Circle,Henrico, United States,VA 23233

Phone: +1 (540) 313-6329