Trimethylgallium (TMG) Market Analysis by Global Segments, Region, Size and Forecast 2020

Chemical beam epitaxy (CBE) is now recognized as a powerful growth technique for the realization of GaAs based heterojunction bipolar transistor devices. This because the capability of CBE to produce extremely high and stable p-type C-doping concentrations in GaAs using Trimethylgallium (TMG). Trimethylgallium (TMG), also known as TMG and TMGa is a favored metalorganic basis of gallium for metalorganic vapor phase epitaxy (MOVPE) of gallium-containing semiconductor, such as GaAs, GaP, GaSb, GaN, InGaAs and InGaN among others. It is available in nature in trace amounts in bauxite and zinc ores. It is a colorless, clear pyrophoic liquid. TMG has boiling point of 60 degree celcius. It reacts violently with compounds that provide active hydrogen and water.

The hydrocarbon solutions of TMG, when saturated are known to catch fire when exposed to air. Hence, TMG is handled with utmost care and stored in a cool and dry place under inert atmospheres. TMG is prepared by the reaction of dimethylzinc with gallium trichloride. The most competitive base material for the production of semiconductor is gallium.

TMG has applications in the electronic and metal industry including various other end-user industries. It is used in production of LED Lightning and in semiconductors that function as a metalorganic chemical vapor deposition precursor. It is majorly used in the production of LED lights in the electronic industry. TMG is a most preferred source of gallium used in semiconductors for opto-electronic applications.

Increasing demand from the electronic industry for LED lights is one of the major factors driving the global trimethylgallium (TMG) market. In addition, growing demand from the end user industries for opto-electronic applications is expected to boost demand for TMG in the market

Large handling capabilities of GaN technology which were used historically in the defence and military applications have recently begun to gain acceptance in the commercial wireless infrastructure and satellite markets in the near future. These applications are anticipated to create opportunities for trimethylgallium in the market.

