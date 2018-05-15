The IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market Competition Intelligence report provide an in-depth insight pertaining to the latest strategic developments in this arena. The report offers comprehensive coverage on the recent initiatives by the top market participants including Axis Communications AB, Panasonic Corporation, GeoVision Inc, Canon Inc., Robert Bosch GmbH, Avigilon Corporation, and D-Link Corporation, Inc. among others. The study facilitates in understanding the market trends by narrowing it down to company level. Also, the well-designed proprietary KBV Cardinal Matrix portrays the competitive strategic position of the companies in the IP Video Surveillance & VSaaS Market.

Further, the report profiles the leading companies under company profile section. Each company profile enables to have in-depth understanding about business performance, segmental analysis, R&D spendings and key strategic development highlights.

Full Report: https://kbvresearch.com/ip-video-surveillance-vsaas-market-Competition/

IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market: Size

The IP Video Surveillance and VSaaS Market size is forecasted to reach $100.5 billion by 2023, rising at a market growth of 30.4% CAGR during the forecast period (2017 – 2023). IP Surveillance system has witnessed a wide adoption in established areas which includes North America and Europe. The growing industry for example Asia-Pacific can also showcasing an liking towards IP surveillance system, due to rising security concerns. The on-going developments in communication networks with this area have also fueled the growth of the IP surveillance systems. The extra drivers for example technological innovations, real-time access, integration of wireless technologies, video analytics, affordability of IP surveillance systems, and also government efforts have positively influenced the adoption of IP surveillance technology. However, lack of consciousness, security concerns and hacking are a number of the elements which have curtailed the adoption of IP surveillance system. Lack of technical consciousness among the population and uncertainty in the government regulations is hindering the industry growth to a certain extent.

