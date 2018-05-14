Today’s Brands and DoDots Dani Apgar

What is there to know about the way that today’s brands communicate with their target audience and what does it all have to do with DoDots Dani Apgar or even with the DoDots patent Tony Medrano? Well, even if you might have not even heard about this technology before, you should know that it is still very much relevant due to the role that it has played in developing today’s apps. You could even look at it as the predecessor of the apps that you currently have installed on your phone.

The company that came up with the Dots and all the ideas connected to it was still on the market around two decades ago. Nevertheless, due to unforeseen circumstances, it is no longer a business that you can contact. Even so, this does not mean that you should pass on the chance of finding out what makes DoDots so special. It all begins with communication and mobile phones. Seeing as they have evolved more than one could imagine and knowing that an increasing number of individuals own one, having direct access to the end user is a major advantage.

This is exactly what Dots offered and why DoDots Dani Apgar spent so much time and energy promoting the technology. If you want to understand just how important it all was, you should take a look at your own device and check out your favourite app. Most probably you receive a variety of notifications from it on a regular basis. What is the main purpose of these notifications? To trigger a certain behaviour. This is what the Dots were built around.

Brands had to have a way to provide relevant content, the kind that their target audience was looking for, a more personalized version of it and convince them to buy whatever they were selling. Interesting enough, the same mentality is trending today as well. But, it all began a long time ago and everything about the company was promising. However, it seems that no matter how revolutionary the concept of Dots was, it was not enough to keep the business up and running.

You should keep in mind the fact that this particular technology was able to shape the online environment and even helped improve the experience that mobile users have on a daily basis. That was possible due to user behaviour tracking and using that kind of information to become even more relevant. Companies from all over the world have been using this strategy to get one step closer to their target audience, to understand their thinking and convince them to invest in their products and services. It is all possible due to these bits of information and the DoDots patent Tony Medrano.

