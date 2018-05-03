Telehealth Market Registering CAGR ~ 29.8% Expected by 2023

The Telehealth Market report is an expert analysis report explores the industry growth by Component; Hardware, Software, Others, By Types; Web Based, On-Premises, Cloud Based, By End Users; Hospitals & Clinics, Pharmaceutical Companies and report include market Analysis, Scope, Stake, Progress, Trends and forecast till 2023.

Telehealth or Telemedicine is the remote diagnosis and treatment of patient that is used to deliver the virtual medical and health support, and education services. It is used in various specialty such as dentistry, counselling, home health, chronic disease monitoring & management, disaster management, and professional education. Increasing aging population, growing possibility of the non-communicable diseases, especially, chronic diseases, for instance, cardiovascular & metabolic disorders, cancer, diabetes, Alzheimer disease, and other mental health problems drive the growth of the market. High healthcare expenditure and need for the technology improvement provide a push to the growth of the market.

The Global Telehealth Market is driven by increasing prevalence of chronic diseases, rising geriatric population, and continuous development in the healthcare technology; as per statistics, more than 50% of the total globe population have some or other chronic disease. Moreover, rapid development in the technology, increasing healthcare expenditure, and increasing need for the home based devices have fuelled the market growth.

Key players of Telehealth Market

Some of the major players in the Global Telehealth Market are Koninklijke Philips N.V. (the Netherlands), Medtronic (Ireland), General Electric Company (UK), McKesson Corporation (US), Care Innovations, LLC. (US), Cerner Corporation (US), GlobalMedia Group, LLC (US), Siemens Healthcare Private Limited (US), AMD Global Telemedicine, Inc. (US), InTouch Technologies, Inc. (US).

Regional analysis of Telehealth Market

On the regional basis the Global Telehealth Market is dominated by America owing to the presence of huge geriatric population and large number of people suffering from diabetes and other chronic respiratory diseases. Among all the regions in the world, the U.S. has been the first choice for the deployment of telehealth solutions due to established healthcare systems and technology advancement. It has gained a significant position in the global market with the increase in large numbers of telehealth services which target at wellness and fitness. Thus, these telehealth solutions help in cost reduction, saves time by reducing visits to physicians, and provides better healthcare systems. In Addition to this, well developed healthcare sector and high healthcare spending has contributed in the growth of the market.

Europe accounts for the second largest market for the Global Telehealth Market which is followed by Asia Pacific. The Germany is dominating the connected healthcare deployments in Europe, with different kinds of solutions being offered and services being delivered through varied means, from simple messages to much more complex apps.

Asia pacific has the fastest growth market due to the presence of rapidly developing economies like China and India. However, the Middle East and Africa has the least share in the market.

Segmentation of Telehealth Market

The Global Telehealth Market is segmented on the basis of components, types, and end users.

On the basis of component, the market is segmented into hardware, software, and others. Hardware is further segmented into monitors, medical devices, and others. Monitors are further segmented into blood glucose monitors, blood pressure monitors, ECG monitors, and others.

On the basis of types, the market is segmented into web based, on-premises, and cloud based. On the basis of end users the market is segmented into hospitals & clinics, pharmaceutical companies, and others.

