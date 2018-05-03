Office Line is a One-Stop Shop for School Library Furniture

Office Line supplies a wide range of high quality school library furniture. The company has been a noteworthy supplier of furniture since 1988.

[CANNING VALE, 4/5/2018] – Office Line, a Perth-based furniture supplier, carries an extensive collection of comfortable, adaptable and well-designed school library furniture. The company is a noteworthy supplier of furnishings, ensuring high quality products and services.

School Library Furniture

From Pod ottoman sets to Eduflex collaborative tables, Office Line carries a vast array of innovative and interactive library furniture for schools. Each piece from Office Line’s library furniture collection, whether it’s a study carrel or a lounge chair, adds a versatile and comfortable feature to the interior of any library. The range of library furniture transforms a common room into a unique, cosy space that creates a place for contemplation and promotes comfortable learning.

The team at Office Line selects only the best pieces from reputable brands around the world.. They also choose products that are manufactured from responsibly-sourced materials, making sure each piece is of a high-quality and built to last.

A Noteworthy Supplier

Office Line has built its reputation as an education furniture supplier, offering pieces that enhance comfort and productivity. They provide a wide selection of desks, chairs and storage units that are designed to meet the needs of students and school staff.

Office Line will be exhibiting at this year’s EduTECH and EduBUILD Expo, the largest education event in the Southern Hemisphere. Together with more than 200 exhibitors, Office Line will showcase their collection of furniture to more than 10,000 people from the education sector. Visit Booth Number 1014 at the EduTECH and EduBUILD Expo to experience the Office Line difference.

About Office Line

Since 1988, Office Line has been a leading supplier of high quality furniture and fittings for schools, offices and hospitality spaces. Their expertise lies in understanding the needs of their clients and, from there, providing suitable furnishing solutions that are both stylish and functional. Whether it’s a specific piece of furniture or a complete fit out a client is looking for, Office Line is always happy to help.

Office Line is located at 9 Tacoma Circuit Canning Vale WA, Australia. For more information about Office Line, visit their website at https://officeline.com.au.