GLOBAL CRITICAL POWER & COOLING MARKET IN- DEPTH ANALYSIS REPORT 2018.

Market Highlights

Critical power & cooling services are used to provide the support to the buildings, industries, power & data center infrastructure, for data security. It helps protect the equipment that are utilized in industry and ensures that the system is operating with high performance. The critical power and cooling services are reliable and help expand the life of the equipment. The major drivers for the growth of critical power & cooling market are need for the reduction in fluctuation in power supply, growing demand for the improved cooling efficiency and increase in the demand of data centers. Data center is very important facility for the storage system due to which there is an increase in use of critical power & cooling service.

Asia-Pacific region is expected to witness the highest growth during the forecast period due to the increase need for power generation and data storage system in the data centers industry. In Asia-Pacific, there is an increase in the industrial growth due to higher use of power plants, hospitals and other institutions. North America being second largest region is witnessing the highest growth in this market due to presence of various data centers in this region and growing demand of information storage in this region.

Market Research Analysis

The market is highly based on end-users. Commercial segment is expected to dominate the market during the forecast period due to the increase in use of critical power & cooling service in hospitals, financial services, data centers and hotels. The development in technology has resulted in the expansion of banking and financial services due to which the need for efficient installation of data center is expected to boost the critical power cooling market.

The major drivers that led to the growth of this market are increase in demand for data centers, growing demand for cooling efficiency in data centers and reduction in variation of power supply.

There are various restraints that hinder the growth of critical power & cooling market are high investment cost and effect on environment.

Scope of the Report

This study provides an overview of the global critical power & cooling market, tracking three market segments across four geographic regions. The report studies key players, providing a five-year annual trend analysis that highlights market size, volume and share for North America, Europe, Asia Pacific (APAC) and Rest of the World (ROW). The report also provides a forecast, focusing on the market opportunities for the next five years for each region. The scope of the study segments the global critical power & cooling market by its type, by cooling solution type, by end-user and by region.

By Type

UPS

Genset

Others

By Cooling Solution Type

Air Conditioning

Chiller

Cooling Tower

Others

By End-User

Industrial

Commercial

Transportation

Others

By region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

ROW

Key Players

The Key players in global critical power & cooling market are Schneider Electric (France), ABB, Ltd. (Switzerland), General Electric Corporation (U.S.) , Eaton Corporation (Ireland), Delta Electronics, Inc. (Taiwan), Critical Power Xiamen Kehua Hengsheng, Co. (China), Socomec (France), Falcon Electric, Inc. (U.S.), Daikin Industries, Ltd. (Japan), STULZ GmbH (Germany).

