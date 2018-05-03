estos management reorganization

Starnberg, 3/5/2018

With immediate effect, the two founders of estos, Stefan Hobratschk and Stephan Eckbauer, have withdrawn from all operational functions. In over twenty years, they have successfully made the independent software manufacturer one of the leading companies in the unified communications segment with more than 80 employees in Germany alone. Their tasks and responsibilities have been taken-over by Florian Bock (Chief Financial Officer) and Christoph Lösch (Chief Innovation Officer), who over the last nine years have already represented estos as managing directors.

Florian Bock and Christoph Lösch have recently reorganized the estos management team. The vice presidents Stefan Micko (Research and Development), Raphael Bossek (Products), Hille Vogel (Markets and Relations) and Heinrich Moser (Services), have already proven themselves in operational roles at estos and will assume responsibilities in their own areas. Raphael Bossek and Hille Vogel obtain full powers of attorney. Stefan Micko and Heinrich Moser are provided with the power of attorney in their areas of responsibility.

The reorganization and broadening of management competences should be a clear signal to partners and customers: estos wants to develop in the dynamic and challenging ICT market, not only with technical competence and innovative software, but also with outstanding services and even better customer orientation. All necessary measures have already been established in the team. The organizational realignment is now the starting point for successful implementation in the coming years.