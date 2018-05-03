3D Technology Market Research Report by Geographical Analysis and Forecast to 2022

3D Technology Market – Overview:

The 3D technology is a three-dimensional image that provides in depth perception of the image. The 3D images are made interactive so that the user can get involved with the scene and find it real. The 3D image creation is a process of tessellation, geometry and rendering. 3D technology provides the most accurate and precise image of the object.

The invention of 3D technology has made a revolutionary change from gaming to other fields. Its usage has expanded from gaming to product design, corporate presentation and personal entertainment. Almost all the new generation PC makers are installing the 3D technology in their system which is proving to be very useful in designing and architectural application. So far the 3D technology has not yet made a major impact in the market place but the businessmen and industrialist are aware of its benefits and future potential. Most popular application of 3D technology is found in PC, architecture, industrial and education tool.

3D technology has numerous advantages in healthcare industry, automotive, aerospace and defense. In healthcare industry it is used for carrying out complex surgeries, customized implants and prosthetics, medical models, medical devices and revolutionize the whole traditional medical treatment method.

According to Market Research Future, the 3D Technology Market is growing rapidly over 15% of CAGR and is expected to reach at USD 145 billion by the end of forecast period.

Key Players:

The prominent players in the 3D technology market are – 3D Systems, Inc. (U.S), 3D Hubs (Netherland), WASP 3D (Italy), Voxel8, Inc. (U.S), Faro Technologies, Inc. (U.S.), Hexagon AB (Sweden), HP Development Company, L.P. (U.S), Panasonic Corporation (Japan), ExOne (U.S), Sony Corporation (Japan) among others.

3D Technology Market Segmentation

The 3D Technology Market has been segmented on the basis of Product. One of the prominent product of 3D technology is 3D glass and 3D cameras. The benefits of 3D glasses include lightweight, inexpensive, does not flicker, no requirement of power source and does not require transmitter to synchronize with the display. It also has few restraints which may low the market. It may cause headache due to continuous wearing of glasses and narrow viewing angle as compared to active 3D shutter. The 3D cameras has wide application in healing many of the complex operations such as laparoscopy, gynecology and minute depiction of fine anatomical structures due to improved spacial depth representation compared to 2D systems.

Regional Analysis:

The regional analysis of 3D technology market in North America, Europe, and Asia –Pacific and Rest of the World is as follows: Rapid advancement in the 3D technology led to its expansion from gaming to other fields. The North America market of 3D technology is leading because of its investment in different verticals such as civil and architecture, media and entertainment, medical and forensic labs and industrial manufacturing. In Europe the 3D technology market is growing at a faster pace as startups and large enterprise are investing more into it and are aware of the future potential market of it. The Asia- Pacific market would be one of the prominent market after North-America, as the region consists of big players investing high into healthcare domain and several global players have presence in the region and other local players are also gaining traction in the market.

Similarly, Market Research Future Analysis shows that new adoptions of 3D technology in media and entertainment industry have made viewing experience full of thrill and life. The 3D application has multiple benefits from gaming to other domains. the wide range of application in healthcare, media and entertainment , government, aerospace & defense, manufacturing, architecture and others.

