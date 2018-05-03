Ottawa, Ontario, Canada, May 03, 2018 — Prenups are not just for wealthy couples anymore. Contrary to popular belief, most people who get married could benefit from a prenup. There are many reasons why this is so. Recently Canada’s leading site on prenuptial agreements – Prenup.ca – published an infographic focused on the benefits of having a prenup titled “20 Reasons Why you Should have a Prenup”.

This infographic provides a comprehensive list of reasons why most couples should seriously consider entering into a prenuptial agreement prior to getting married. Take control of your life and arm yourself with the information you need to make a considered decision about prenuptial agreements.

The infographic lists variety of reasons and benefits of concluding a prenuptial agreement. One reason is to address debt obligations. Another reasons is protecting your business. Next, it helps to get a better understanding of your spouse’s needs, goals, and concerns before marriage. It is wise to have a prenup to protect a specific asset as it avoids the drawn-out legal battle. A prenup can ensure the marriage is about the relationship and not the assets. In other words, a prenup can reduce pressure on the relationship.

Find out why you and your partner should investigate getting a prenup – even if you aren’t right or famous thanks to this great infographic created by Prenup.ca.

Contact:

Jeffrey Behrendt

Prenup.ca

Ottawa, Ontario, Canada

613-519-0320

hello@prenup.ca

https://www.prenup.ca/