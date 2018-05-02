Mattress Market by Source, Application, Industry Analysis, Volume, Share, Growth, Challenges, Trends and Forecast 2018–2026

New York April 2018(Press Release) – Global Mattress market is valued at USD 24.5 billion in 2016 and is expected to reach USD 49.6 billion by the end of 2026, growing at a CAGR of 7.3% between 2016 and 2026. A mattress is a large pad for supporting the reclining body, used as or on a bed. Mattresses may consist of a quilted or similarly fastened case, usually of heavy cloth, that contains hair, straw, cotton, foam rubber, a framework of metal springs or they may be inflatable. Mattresses are normally placed on top of a bed base which may be solid, as in the case of a platform bed, or elastic, e.g. with an upholstered wood and wire box spring or a slatted foundation. Flexible bed bases can increase the life of the mattress. Divans have at least one innerspring layer as well as cushioning materials.

TA steel coil support system is used in an innerspring mattress. Different types of spring systems are used in these mattresses. An innerspring mattress can have variable spring shapes, designs, coil gauge and number of coils. Foam mattresses use one or more types of foam as the support system. Foam mattresses can offer variety of shapes and densities to consumers that have different comfort, feel and heat dissipation features. Latex foam is used as the support system latex mattresses. Latex may be made from plant- or petroleum-based materials. Different sizes of mattress are available in market that includes twin mattress, twin XL mattress, full mattress, queen mattress, king mattress, California mattress and others.

Asia Pacific region is estimated to be the largest Mattress Market during the forecast period followed by North America and Europe. With increasing economies and increasing urbanization leads Asia pacific to be the growth engine for global mattress market. As people are ready to pay something extra for luxury, this increasing demand for customized and premium mattresses. Growing hospitality sector across sector worldwide is also serving to boost the growth of mattress market. Growing housing, hospitals and hotel industries are the major factors for the growth of demand for mattress globally.

Innerspring mattress segment is expected to hold more than 75% dominant of the overall market by 2024. In some countries, memory foam and latex mattresses have observed significant growth and this market trend is expected to continue over the forecast period. Scarce availability of raw materials for mattresses obtained from natural resources is leading suppliers to raise prices. This results into price hiking of premium end products. This scenario leads price-sensitive consumers especially in emerging economies to buy local products thereby hampering the growth of global market.

Mattress Market: Competitive Analysis

Report includes accurate analysis of key players with Market Value, Company profile, SWOT analysis. The Study constitutes of following key players in Mattress Market:

• Serta Simmons Bedding

• Tempur Sealy International

• Sleep Number

• Hilding Anders

• Corsicana

• Ruf-Betten

• Recticel

• Derucci

• Sleemon

• MLILY

• Therapedic

• Ashley

• Breckle

• King Koil

• Pikolin

• Mengshen

• Lianle

• Airland

Mattress Market: Product Type

• Innerspring mattress

• Foam mattress

• Latex mattress

• Air Bed

• Memory Foam

• Adjustable Bases

• Gel

• Pillow Tops

Mattress Market: Application

• Private Households

• Hotels

• Hospitals

Mattress Market report delivers comprehensive analysis of:

• Market Forecast for 2018-26

• Market growth drivers

• Challenges and Opportunities

• Emerging and Current market trends

• Market player Capacity, Production, Revenue (Value)

• Supply (Production), Consumption, Export, Import analysis

• End user/application Analysis

