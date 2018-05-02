KNOLSKAPE & NHRD-Bangalore partner to launch Highly Digital HR Certificate Program

Highly Digital HR Certificate Program will help HR professionals build essential competencies for the digital age

Bangalore , May 2nd , 2018 : KNOLSKAPE, the leading providers of end-to-end learning and assessment solutions and NHRD-Bangalore announce the launch of the Highly Digital HR Certificate Program.

With the onset of digitalization, organizations face newer challenges to manage the changing workforce dynamics. HR teams are uniquely placed to support business transformation by realigning processes, teams and organizational structures. This requires HR professionals to up skill and helps reimagine the core HR function.

The Highly Digital HR (HDHR™) Certificate Program from KNOLSKAPE and NHRD Bangalore aims to help HR professionals be aware of digital trends and the impact of digital on the HR function. The certificate program will empower HR professionals to incubate a design mindset, and become change agents in an organization’s digital transformation process.

Key highlights of the program:

• Understand the latest technological, social and industry trends such as AI, Robotics, Machine Learning, Cloud computing and IOT, and their impact on business.

• Use the Business Model Tool to understand organizational structures and environment, and anticipate the role of HR in reimaging business models in the digital age

• Apply design thinking to new age HR challenges, and add value to the organization’s bigger picture

• Work on an individual business impact project

• Expert evaluation and hands-on discussion

Rajiv Jayaraman, Founder and Chief Executive Officer, KNOLSKAPE says, “We are very excited to partner with NHRD – Bangalore and present the HR fraternity with an opportunity to equip themselves with digital competencies and rise to the challenges posed by digital disruption to businesses across the globe. The HR function of the future will be drastically different from whatit is now. Hence, being a part of the digital transformation is crucial for HR teams.”

Commenting on the NHRD-Bangalore partnership with KNOLSKAPE Krish Shankar, CHRO at Infosys and Honorary President at NHRD-Bangalore Chapter said, “Digital Transformation is imperative for organizations’ continued growth, and the HR function is key driver of this transformation. NHRD’s focus has always been on grooming HR leaders, and we are very excited to partner with KNOLSKAPE on this initiative. KNOLSKAPE’s innovative approach for accelerated learning and inculcating digital mindset will ensure that the HR professionals are equipped to manage digital disruptions and be change ready.”

About KNOLSKAPE

KNOLSKAPE is an end-to-end learning and assessment platform for “accelerated employee development”. By leveraging experiential technologies, industry and business contextualization, and rich talent analytics, KNOLSKAPE can accelerate learning and development in an engaging manner to help improve business performance.

More than 300 clients in 20 countries have benefited from KNOLSKAPE’s award-winning experiential solutions. Using artificial intelligence, business simulations, gamification, machines learning, mobile, videos and virtual reality, KNOLSKAPE delivers transformative experiences for the modern learner and the modern workplace.

KNOLSKAPE is a 110+ strong team with offices in Singapore, India, Malaysia, and USA serving a rapidly growing global client base across industries such as banking and finance, consulting, IT, FMCG, retail, manufacturing, infrastructure, pharmaceuticals, engineering, auto, government and academia.

KNOLSKAPE is a global Top 20 gamification company, recipient of Brandon Hall awards, and has been recognized as a company to watch for in the Talent Management Space, by Frost & Sullivan, and as a disruptor in the learning space, by Bersin by Deloitte.

About NHRD

National HRD Network is an association of professionals committed to promoting the HRD movement in the country. It is a non-profit organization registered under Registration of Society Act, 1860, and Bombay Public Trust Act, 1950; and is dedicated to developing human resources through education, training, research, and experience sharing.

The National HRD Network believes in co-existence and it always strives to bring together various management associations in the country to avoid duplication of work in the field, and provide a variety of activities to professionals, irrespective of their membership.