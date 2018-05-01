The RX Solutions Provides Low-Income Diabetes Patients with Trulicity Medication Assistance

The medication assistance program from RX Solutions will handle the burdensome task of making calls and arranging paperwork related to obtaining Trulicity, an injectable medicine.

[BOYNTON BEACH, 5/1/2018] – The RX Solutions is offering financial assistance for low-income diabetes patients through its Trulicity Medication Assistance. The program provides access to the injectable medicine and other prescriptions that save or improve the patients’ lives at minimum costs.

The organization encourages qualified patients with diabetes to apply for the Trulicity program to reduce their medical expenses. The RX Solution says, citing data from Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), that there are over 30 million Americans with some form of diabetes.

Medication for Diabetics

According to The RX Solution, Trulicity is a type of injectable medicine, which helps regulates a patient’s blood sugar level. This will help blood sugar to improve among adults with type 2 diabetes when used together with proper exercise and diet.

Physicians prescribe Trulicity as a last resort because it could cause complications.

Designed for the Uninsured

The RX Solution cares for patients who do not have enough resources to support their medication. The organization understands that patients tend to stop taking medicines due to lack of money.

Once patients stop their medication, it may cause negative effects on their health, particularly those with diabetes. The RX Solution helps patients continue their medication for as long as necessary to relieve the symptoms of their condition.

Patients must be a U.S. resident or a legal citizen to qualify for the Trulicity program. Another requirement to meet is that the patient should not have health insurance or Medicaid that covers outpatient medications. Patients should also be at around 200 percent of the federal poverty level.

About The RX Solution

The Rx Solution is an organization that helps patients to receive high-quality yet affordable medication. The organization aims to help low-income, uninsured, or elderly people who need medication but struggle with the expenses to ease the burden.

For more information, visit http://rxsolution.net today.