Learn the art of effortless meditation from Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar’s Sister

New Delhi, 30th April, 2018: Thousands across India are expected to learn the Sahaj Samadhi meditation technique from Smt. Bhanumathi Narsimhan, sister of Gurudev Sri Sri Ravi Shankar and bestselling author of Gurudev: On the Plateau of the Peak, from the 4th to 6th of May.

With more than 3,000 published scientific studies, the benefits of meditation today are becoming common knowledge. Benefits of regular Sahaj Samadhi practice include clear thinking, increased energy, better physical health, improved relationships and greater peace of mind.

Last October at the World Psychiatry Association’s Annual Conference, a study on the effects of Sahaj Samadhi Meditation, on cardiovascular health, nervous system and clinical depression received the award for best research.

The Sahaj Samadhi program teaches an effortless and easy way to practice meditation. Anybody above 14 years of age can learn to meditate. The participant is taught to use a simple sound mentally which allows the mind to settle down. As the mind reaches this meditative state, stress disappears, decision making is improved and people experience more clarity in life.

“Meditation can help you stay energized and productive throughout the day. It can make your smile unshakeable ,” says Smt. Bhanumathi, extolling the benefits of this unique technique.

The Pan-India Sahaj Samadhi Dhyan Yoga across India will be held from 4-6 May which will have live sessions of Bhanumathi Narasimhan, teaching this effortless meditation to thousands across the length and breadth of the country through technology. The experience of meditating with thousands more is another special phenomena. For more details, please write to part2@vvki.org or call 9620169692.