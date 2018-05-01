Global Modular Data Center Market to reach a market size of $59.3 billion by 2023

According to a new report Global Modular Data Center Market (2017-2023), published by KBV Research, the global Modular Data Center Market is expected to attain a market size of $59.3 billion by 2023, growing at a CAGR of 29% during the forecast period.
The Functional Module Solutions market dominated the Global Modular Data Center Market by Component in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023. The Services market is expected to witness a CAGR of 33.9% during (2017 – 2023).
The North America market dominated the Global Large Size Modular Data Center Market by Region in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 28.2 % during the forecast period. The Europe market is expected to witness a CAGR of 28.9% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Asia Pacific market is expected to witness a CAGR of 32.3% during (2017 – 2023)..
The BFSI market dominated the Global Modular Data Center Market by Vertical in 2016, and would continue to be a dominant market till 2023; growing at a CAGR of 27.5 % during the forecast period. The Healthcare market is expected to witness a CAGR of 28.3% during (2017 – 2023). Additionally, The Retail market would attain a market value of $7,800.4 million during the forecast period.
The report has exhaustive quantitative insights providing a clear picture of the market potential in various segments across the globe with country wise analysis in each discussed region. The key influencing factors of the global Modular Data Center have been discussed in the report along with the elaborated company profiles of HP Enterprise Company, International Business Machines Corporation (IBM), Vertiv Co., Cisco System, Inc., Dell Technologies Inc., Schneider Electric SE, Flexenclosure AB, Bladeroom Group Ltd., Eaton Corporation Plc., and Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.
Global Modular Data Center Segmentation
By Components
Functional Module Solutions
Individual Functional Module
All-In-One Functional Module
Services
Professional
Managed Services
By Data Center Sizes
Mid-Sized
Large Size
Enterprise
By Verticals
BFSI
Government
Energy & Utilities
Healthcare
Manufacturing
Retail
Telecom & IT
Education
Others
By Geography
North America Modular Data Center Market
US Modular Data Center Market
Canada Modular Data Center Market
Mexico Modular Data Center Market
Rest of North America Modular Data Center Market
Europe Modular Data Center Market
Germany Modular Data Center Market
UK Modular Data Center Market
France Modular Data Center Market
Russia Modular Data Center Market
Spain Modular Data Center Market
Italy Modular Data Center Market
Rest of Europe Modular Data Center Market
Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market
China Modular Data Center Market
Japan Modular Data Center Market
India Modular Data Center Market
South Korea Modular Data Center Market
Singapore Modular Data Center Market
Malaysia Modular Data Center Market
Rest of Asia Pacific Modular Data Center Market
LAMEA Modular Data Center Market
Brazil Modular Data Center Market
Argentina Modular Data Center Market
UAE Modular Data Center Market
Saudi Arabia Modular Data Center Market
South Africa Modular Data Center Market
Nigeria Modular Data Center Market
Rest of LAMEA Modular Data Center Market
Companies Profiled
HP Enterprise Company
International Business Machines Corporation (IBM)
Vertiv Co.
Cisco System, Inc.
Dell Technologies Inc.
Schneider Electric SE
Flexenclosure AB
Bladeroom Group Ltd.
Eaton Corporation Plc.
Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd
